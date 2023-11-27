Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $99 $119 Save $20 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the perfect tablet for casual use and streaming videos, with its large 8.7-inch LCD panel. It runs on Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1 and packs plenty of useful features to make running multiple apps easier. $99 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Black Friday saw Samsung discounting several of the best Android tablets to their all-time low prices. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was discounted to just $100, down from its MSRP of $160. If you missed that deal, worry not. Samsung is again taking $60 off its budget tablet, dropping the A7 Lite's price to $100. If you are looking to snag a tablet for cheap this Cyber Monday for casual use, this is the deal you should not miss.

Why this Cyber Monday deal on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is too good to miss

You might be considering picking up a cheap Android tablet for your kids to play around with this holiday season. Or maybe you want one to act as a hub to control all your smart home devices. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and its 8.7-inch LCD panel are perfect for such tasks.

Given its dated internals, running heavy Android apps and games on the tablet is out of the question, especially since you only get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. However, the device is ideal for light use, like reading books, acting as a smart home controller, and watching YouTube videos. And considering you can get the tablet for just $100 this Cyber Monday, there's little reason to complain about its aging hardware. You can even save an additional $25 on your purchase if you have an old tablet, phone, or watch to trade in.

Despite the low-end MediaTek chip, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on One UI 5.1.1-based Android 13. So, you have access to all the multitasking features that Samsung tablets are known for, including support for two-hand drag-and-drop gestures, multi-window, split view, and more.

If you plan to install a lot of apps and games, consider getting the Tab A7 Lite with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Samsung is offering a bigger $70 discount, bringing its price down to $130. This also means that the upgrade from 3GB to 4GB RAM will only cost you $30. The best part is that you can get the tablet on 24-month financing, paying only $4.17 every month for the next two years.