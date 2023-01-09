The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite gives the Amazon Fire 8 a run for its money as the budget king for streaming content

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite reminds me of my childhood dog. He was a cute and cuddly little guy, but if you pet him the wrong way, he would bite you. However, if you knew how to approach him, he was your best friend, but you had to know his limitations.

Much the same, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has its ways of biting you. If you ask it to do too many things at once, you’ll start thinking an old-school Pentium II powers it. But if you know how to approach it — and keep your expectations in check — there is plenty to be enjoyed about this tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite offers worthy competition to the Amazon Fire 8. At $109, it has a best-in-class build quality and a display that makes for an enjoyable viewing experience. If streaming and video are your focus, the A7 Lite offers a lot. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Samsung Storage: 32 or 64 GB, expandable up to 1TB

32 or 64 GB, expandable up to 1TB CPU: Mediatek MT8768N

Mediatek MT8768N Memory: 2, 3, or 4 GB

2, 3, or 4 GB Operating System: Android 12, OneUI 4.1

Android 12, OneUI 4.1 Battery: 5,100mah

5,100mah Ports: USB-C, MicroSD

USB-C, MicroSD Camera (Rear, Front): 8 MP, 2 MP

8 MP, 2 MP Display (Size, Resolution): 8.7" WXGA+ TFT, 1340x800

8.7" WXGA+ TFT, 1340x800 Price: Starting at $109

Starting at $109 Size: 8.7"

8.7" Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 Measurements: 8.37x4.91x0.31"

8.37x4.91x0.31" Headphone jack: Yes Pros Great display for watching video

Strong battery life

Premium build quality Cons Sluggish performance when mutlitasking

Not ideal for children

Unable to game at higher graphics levels Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Shop at Amazon Shop at Samsung

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available from Samsung and Amazon for $109. The full retail price is $159, but it frequently goes on sale at this point in its lifecycle. The build and display quality make the A7 Lite an attractive offering at this price point.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Design, hardware, what’s in the box

Compared to Amazon’s Fire tablets — the reigning champ of the budget space — there’s a stark contrast between it and the hardware build of the A7 Lite. Samsung’s tablet is an impressive mix of glass and aluminum for the price point. The device's weight feels premium at 366 grams, and the solid buttons for power and volume match that quality.

The back of the Tab A7 Lite reminds me of the old LG V20, both in design and feel. It’s a memento of the days before every device was a glass sandwich. Also included in the box are a travel charger and USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

A SIM card tool is provided to give you access to the microSD card expansion slot, which houses the sim card tray on the LTE version. If you are like me, it will join the pile of SIM card tools you’ve been collecting on your desk since the early 2000s. That said, it’s better than not including one at all.

The stereo speakers located at the top and bottom of the device do an adequate job. It’s not the loudest experience, but it’s perfectly acceptable for most activities. Bluetooth 5.0 is supported for all wireless headsets, significantly improving sound quality. Our old friend, the 3.5mm headphone jack, is located to the left of the USB-C port for those who still prefer their wired headphones.

The hardware design punches above its weight. The glass and metal construction of the device wouldn’t make it an ideal choice for an aggressive toddler, as I could see it damaging easily. But, overall, the build quality provides a premium experience at a less-than-premium price.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Display

The 8.7-inch LCD is the main selling point of the A7 Lite. It is 720p in resolution, but its 5:3 aspect ratio makes binge-watching much more enjoyable. By comparison, the Amazon Fire Tab 8 wastes a lot of space when viewing content. Its black bars are more pronounced and thicker than the bezels on the iPhone SE.

The Tab A7 Lite makes the most of its extended widescreen display. Netflix, YouTube, and Twitch all look great. The display wouldn’t be confused for a bright LCD, but the 720p resolution looks good over the smaller 8.7-inch surface area.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Software

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes out of the box with Android 11, but there is an immediate update to bring it to Android 12 with OneUI 4.1. After years of using Amazon Fire Tabs in this price range, I enjoyed having a full-featured version of Android on a tablet.

Samsung’s software update policy promises the Tab A7 Lite will also receive Android 13 and 14, along with four years of security updates. At this price, you won’t find better support. The model tested includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It comes in 2, 3, and 4GB versions, with 64GB available on the 4GB A7. Expandable storage on all models allows you to take that up to 1TB.

I strongly recommend the 4GB model. That extra gigabyte of RAM makes a significant difference in performance, and it will help future-proof the device for those slated OS updates. Nothing crushes the speed of budget tablets faster than not having enough RAM.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Performance

You need to keep your expectations realistic when it comes to the performance of the A7 Lite. The MediaTek Helio P22 that powers the A7 is capable enough for daily tasks, but it is quickly bogged down when multitasking.

Unfortunately, this is not a tablet that can walk and chew gum at the same time. Downloads, updates, multiple apps running, and notifications will all cause severe but momentary drops in performance. Apps like Instagram will need an extra few seconds to load content.

Overall, this is a tablet you need to have patience with. For instance, I recommend leaving on button navigation in Android instead of switching to swipe gestures to save yourself the frustration. The lag often makes swipe gestures unreliable and frustrating, while button navigation is recognized most of the time and will let you navigate relatively free from lag.

Instagram and Facebook are both decent experiences on the A7. Twitter has its share of stutters, but that’s not abnormal for any Android device. The Galaxy Tab begins to shine when used for media consumption.

Twitch makes excellent use of the extended display for widescreen viewing and provides a crisp viewing experience. YouTube looks great on the A7; unlike the Amazon Fire Tab competitor, you can access the official app without sideloading. I enjoyed an entire day of video streaming with the NFL app, watching my Miami Dolphins have a decent team for the first time in a decade. If your primary use for a tablet is watching content, the A7 Lite is the right tablet for you. The screen size and aspect ratio set it apart from similarly priced devices.

Gaming is possible on the Tab A7. You’ll get better performance sticking with Candy Crush-like games, but more graphically intensive games are playable. I enjoyed a few rounds of Call of Duty Mobile. The game automatically limits your settings to low graphics quality and frames per second. Don’t expect 120 FPS, and be prepared for momentary stutters, but gaming is still fun, and I topped the leaderboards!

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Battery life

Battery life varies depending on usage. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a 5,100mah battery. Video watching and streaming will give you about six and a half hours of screen on time, while mixed usage will get you closer to ten.

I was pleasantly surprised by its ability to stream content for hours without worrying about battery life. The lower-powered Helio P22 helps, but the 720p resolution provides good battery life without hindering the viewing experience.

The Tab A7 charges from 0% to full in about three hours and forty-five minutes at 15W. It’s nothing impressive, but fast enough in this price range. It’s a tablet that will get you through an entire day of usage and still have battery left over in the evening for winding down with a Twitch stream or Netflix movie.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Camera

The A7 features a rear-facing 8MP camera capable of 1080p video, but it’s by no means the focus of the device (unless you particularly enjoy blurry photos). The front-facing 2MP camera is acceptable for video calls. It can’t make your Zoom meetings enjoyable, but at least you’ll look good.

The rear-facing camera is good for document scanning for work or school. Text is crisp enough to be read easily.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Competition

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the competitor of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. While the Fire HD 8 is cheaper, it lacks the wide-screen viewing experience of the A7 Lite. If you want a slightly smoother app experience, the Amazon tablet is the better choice. If the majority of your tablet time is spent on Netflix and Twitch, the A7 Lite is your best option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Should you buy it?

There are plenty of great Android tablets, but I like a lot of the choices they made with the A7 Lite. Too often, companies fall into the trap of wanting to be everything to everyone, even with budget technology. The A7, on the other hand, knew what it wanted to be when it grew up. It provides a best-in-class viewing experience at a budget price point — although this comes at a cost to performance in other areas.

Much like my family dog, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite can bite you, but if you know what to expect and how to approach it, you’ll be happy with your purchase. Just don’t let your family members catch you petting your tablet.