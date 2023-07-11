Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $105 $160 Save $55 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an ideal tablet for practically everyone and is also one of the company's cheapest A-series offerings. For just $105, this affordable tablet is certainly worth considering this Prime Day. $105 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab lineup includes some high-end beasts, as well as their affordable counterparts. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is rated among the best budget tablets in the industry today, and with good reason. It combines an affordable price tag with the essential tools required to use it for work or some light gaming. With Prime Day 2023 officially here, this budget tablet is now getting a 34% discount, bringing the cost down to just $105 on Amazon.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

We really love the value offered by the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at its original $160 price tag, but this deal makes it an even more attractive proposition. Here's why. In our detailed review, we found that despite the 720p screen resolution, the tablet's 8.7-inch LCD panel and the accompanying 5:3 aspect ratio are among its highlights. So, it's suited for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV shows. While the performance won't win benchmark scoring contests, the onboard eight-core MediaTek MT8768T chipset can handle its own.

The 32GB model sold for Prime Day comes with 3GB of onboard RAM, which is sufficient for multitasking. Samsung also offers a fairly decent 8MP rear camera with the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, while there's a 2MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies. We would be remiss if we didn't mention the battery life of this affordable Android tablet, running for up to 6 hours with content playing on the screen, which can be further pushed to 10 hours with lighter use. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite supports Android 13 with One UI 5.1, unlocking some cool UI tricks to enhance performance.

You can also turn the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite into a kids tablet thanks to the inclusion of Samsung Kids, a kid-friendly virtual store. Unlike the Amazon Fire series of tablets, for example, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers the full suite of Google services, practically making this a steal at the $105 price tag. Of course, this isn't the only deal you'll find this Prime Day, and there's plenty more to save if you're looking to pick up a new tablet this shopping holiday.