Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $100 $160 Save $60 This ultra-affordable tablet from Samsung gives you the full Android experience, great battery life, and a widescreen display that's great for binging your favorite video content. There may not be a better value in the tablet space than this A7 lite for $100. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

When someone asks me what the best cheap Android tablet is, my go-to answer is usually the Fire tablet. It obviously depends on what your needs are, and how much you're looking to spend, but for $100 or less, it's hard to compete with Amazon's tablets. That is, unless you can find a great deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite like the one we're sharing with you today. The A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch display, great battery life, the full Android experience with access to the Google Play Store, no lockscreen ads, and right now you can grab one for just $100.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The first thing you notice when looking at the Tab A7 Lite is its beautiful 8.7" display. It's just 720p in resolution (1340x800), but the star here is the 5:3 aspect ratio. This gives you a real widescreen experience compared to other tablets, which is not only great for watching content or playing games, but it also gives you less wasted space around the bezels. The next thing you notice about the Lite is its build quality, which mostly consists of aluminum and glass. This isn't common for the [typically plastic] price range, and it gives the tablet a heftier, more premium feel.

That's about where the A7 Lite stops separating itself from other ultra-budget tablets. With just 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, you really shouldn't expect a lot here, performance-wise. It's fine for things like browsing the web, streaming, and casual gaming, but that's just simply not enough RAM for smooth multitasking, and you're very limited on space for apps and files. Note that in our testing we were able to play some enjoyable rounds of Call of Duty, online, but we were on low graphic and frame rate settings, and still ran into the occasional stutters.

The bottom line here is that as long as you have realistic performance expectations for the Tab A7 Lite, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by the value of the overall package you're getting at such a low price point. If you're at all in the market for a budget tablet, you should jump on this $100 deal while you have the chance. And once you've made your purchase, be sure to check out our guide to the best Galaxy Tab A7 cases and covers to protect your new investment.