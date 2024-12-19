Summary Samsung smartphone owners get three months of Peacock free via the Galaxy Store.

Additionally, there is an exclusive Squid Game season two clip for Netflix users who download the app from Galaxy Store.

Streaming services have ballooned in cost in recent years.

It’s always nice to get a few freebies with your wallet-emptying purchases, no matter how necessary they are nowadays. Almost no one walks around without a phone, and very few dare to traverse life without a smartphone. Internationally, Samsung sells the most smartphones, and while most people in the US own iPhones, Samsung holds the second-highest market share there. If you’re one of the many with a Samsung smartphone, you’re in luck with two freebies from two different streaming services, although one of those freebies will be worth it for more people than the other.

Samsung phone owners that have been eying a subscription to Peacock but haven’t yet purchased one will be able to redeem three months for free through the Galaxy Store app. Additionally, Netflix subscribers that are fans of Squid Game have something to be excited about, too; by downloading and opening the app from the Galaxy Store between December 19 to the 26th, they’ll get an exclusive clip from the second season of the show. Squid Game’s second season comes out on December 26. Both freebies are accessible by downloading Peacock and Netflix via the Samsung-branded app marketplace.

Streaming services are expensive

Source: Netflix

The Galaxy Store is not often used by most people who have access to it, as Google Play dominates the mobile app marketplace landscape. However, it continues to get more apps added to its portfolio; earlier this year, Netflix was added to the app marketplace, and recently, Peacock became available on the store. Peacock is one of the newest players in the streaming service game, and while it’s a great choice for specific sports and entertainment leagues (such as IMSA, NASCAR and the WWE), it’s still in its infancy. Netflix continues to be the biggest name in the landscape, but its early start has led to greediness in how expensive it is. Recently, it even got rid of some of its most unique streaming titles.

Altogether, paying for each and every streaming service would cost you a ridiculous amount of money. Knowing which ones to subscribe to is important for your wallet, so we took a look in mid-2023 at the best-valued streaming services out there. Things have shifted somewhat in that realm. As we mentioned, YouTube TV did cost $73 per month; it now costs an exorbitant $83 per month. Because of that, by the way, YouTube TV is now offering six-month $10 discounts to some users to refrain them from unsubscribing, for now. Regardless of how much it costs to live nowadays, it’s nice that Samsung is attempting to make people’s $1,000-plus purchases a bit more worth it with small freebies.