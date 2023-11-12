Quick Answer: The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 has an IP67 rating for water-resistance. While it can handle splashes and some contact with water, submerging the SmartTag 2 for extended periods is not recommended.

We've all been there — a misplaced wallet, those car keys that never seem to make it to the key hook, a lost phone, or a wandering pet. Bluetooth trackers, like Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2, help ensure you won't stray too far from your valuables. And with each iteration comes improvements. With this latest model, Samsung opted to boost the SmartTag 2's resistance to the elements, including water.

Is the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 waterproof?

One of the SmartTag 2's best upgrades is its IP rating. The previous model only protected the tracker from dust and light water sprays. The SmartTag 2 boasts an IP67 rating, so even if your tracker falls in 1 meter of water, it'll be safe — as long as you retrieve it within a half hour. Dropping your keys in a pool, or heaven forbid, the toilet, won't be a problem. Also, the SmartTag 2's IP67 rating helps it keep tabs on rambunctious four-legged family members who like to roam through muddy yards and puddled sidewalks.

What does an IP67 rating mean exactly?

An IP rating, or Ingress Protection, estimates the effectiveness of your device's material against dust and water. The 6 tells you that the SmartTag2 is dust-proof, which means even the finest particles shouldn't sneak in. And the 7 means that this Bluetooth tracker won't short-circuit if submerged in a meter of water. So, as long as you're not deep-sea diving or stuck in a sandstorm, the SmartTag2 should be up to the task.

Is the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 compatible with any smartphone?

Unfortunately, Samsung pulled an Apple. Similar to the AirTags, the SmartTag2 only works with Samsung smartphones. If you already own a compatible Samsung phone, it will automatically detect the SmartTag. Other Android phones, like the Pixel 8, are not compatible.

What is the Bluetooth range of the SmartTag 2?

The SmartTag 2 is not only durable, but it also features an impressive Bluetooth range of 120 meters (394 feet). Hopefully you'll realize you've lost your item within that range, but you can always use the SmartThings Find app to track your tagged device. So, if you do happen to drop the device in the pool, you have a way to track it down.

However, keep in mind that like any tech, the SmartTag 2 isn't 100% impervious to water, and damage is still possible. Still, it is an improvement, and you don't have to fret over a little spilled water.