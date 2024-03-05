Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Samsung's newest smart tracker $27 $30 Save $3 The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is Samsung’s latest smart tracker. It locates your belongings using Bluetooth, UWB, and SmartThings Find network.

If you are shopping for a smart tag to track your belongings, you are bound to come across the Samsung SmartTag 2 and Tile Mate, which are two of the best smart trackers. Both are affordable, reasonably capable, and backed by solid networks for efficient tracking. But which is a better option for you? We put the two head-to-head, so you can determine which is the best fit for your most important items.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Tile Mate have similar list prices. While the Tile Mate retails for $25, the SmartTag 2 is $30. But it’s common for both to sell for around $20 with deals and promotions. You will also easily find the two smart trackers in brick-and-mortar stores and online, as they are widely available.

But before we go any further, here’s a look at the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Tile Mate's raw specifications.



Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Tile Mate (2022) Brand Samsung Tile Connectivity Bluetooth LE, Ultra Wideband, NFC Bluetooth LE Battery Up to 500 days (normal mode), up to 700 days (power saving mode) Up to three years Range Up to 120m Up to 76m Water Resistance IP67 IP67

Design, build, and battery

Sporting a pill-shaped design with a large circular cutout, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 has a primarily plastic construction. But it’s built well, and the cutout's metallic ring adds the necessary reinforcement. The cutout is quite useful; you can attach your keys, luggage, and more. Aligned with most other excellent smart tags, the SmartTag 2 is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. It can handle submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

The Tile Mate's squared design looks quite different from the SmartTag 2 and is much closer to the original SmartTag in terms of design. It also has an all-plastic construction and is rated IP67. So, it’s reasonably durable and will withstand a dunk in the water. But what really sets it apart from the SmartTag 2 is the weight. Although both trackers are light, the Mate is less than half of the Samsung tracker at just 5.8 grams. The Tile tracker also comes in more color options, with four, compared to SmartTag 2’s two variants.

Another significant difference between the Tile and Samsung smart trackers is the battery. Sadly, you can’t replace the Mate's battery. So, after the claimed three-year battery life, the Mate becomes e-waste. The company used to give the option to recycle the tracker, but that’s also no longer offered.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 uses a replaceable CR2032 coin battery, which can last up to 500 days in Normal Mode and up to 700 days in Power Saving Mode. So, with the Samsung tracker, you not only get a longer battery life but also a longer device life.

Features

While design and battery are important, the features make or break a smart tracker buying decision. First and foremost, you can use Tile Mate with any Android phone (with Google Play Services) or iPhone. It’s platform-agnostic and can also work with smart speakers and smart voice assistants. In contrast, the SmartTag 2 is similar to Apple’s AirTag and only works with Samsung Galaxy devices.

Both trackers use Bluetooth LE (BLE) for general location tracking when you are close to the item you are locating. But Samsung SmartTag 2 also includes the Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology for precise location tracking at close range. However, UWB only works with select flagship-grade Samsung phones that include this technology.

In terms of the Bluetooth tracking range, Tile claims around 250 feet of range, whereas Samsung touts a 390 feet range. But you will hardly ever see these ranges in the real world because of walls and other obstructions. This is because Bluetooth technology inherently has a short range and isn’t great at penetrating obstacles. So, smart trackers, such as SmartTag 2 and Tile Mate, rely on it for initial and close-range communication, and the rest of the location tracking is handled by their device network. That said, the enhanced Bluetooth range offered by the Samsung smart tracker is undoubtedly an advantage.

Speaking of tag networks, the Tile app on millions of Android devices and iPhones acts as its network. On the other hand, the SmartTag 2 relies on Samsung’s SmartThings Find network, which comprises the company’s devices that have opted-in to be a part of this network.

These networks are crucial for any smart tracker to function; they can determine whether you find your lost item. When a tagged belonging leaves your device’s range, it pings the nearest device in the tag network to relay its location. So, when you are looking for a lost belonging, you can get its general location despite being away from it. As you get closer, the Bluetooth and UWB technologies help narrow down the search.

Tile has a bigger network than Samsung because it has been around for a long time and has apps installed on both mobile platforms. Samsung has millions of devices in its SmartThings Find network, but not as many as Tile.

Additionally, you'll get separation alerts on both trackers. But separation alerts on the Mate, or Smart Alerts, as they are called by Tile, are limited to Tile Premium and Premium Protect paid subscriptions.

Subscriptions

In terms of subscriptions, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 currently doesn’t restrict any features behind a subscription. You buy the tracker and get access to all of its features as long as you have the right smartphone. The two Tile subscriptions cost $30 and $100 per year and include features like a 30-day Tile location history, unlimited sharing, and worry-free replacement warranty for damaged or defective Tiles. The only advantage of getting the more expensive Tile Premium subscription is the increased reimbursement of up to $1,000 for any lost Tiled items.

Besides these features, the SmartTag 2 has some bonus features that you don’t get on the Tile Mate. For example, it has NFC support for quick pairing with your phone. The Samsung tracker can also function as a smart home remote. If you have compatible smart home devices or appliances, the SmartThings app can be used to set the button on the SmartTag 2 to trigger automation.

Which is the right smart tracker for you?

Out of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Tile Mate, the SmartTag 2 is undoubtedly more feature-rich, doesn’t require any subscription to access its features, and has a replaceable battery. But it’s also limited to Samsung smartphones, has a smaller network than Tile, and the UWB feature works with a select few phones. Still, the SmartTag 2 is a better buy if you have a Samsung phone.

But the Tile Mate is a no-brainer if you own an Android phone from any other manufacturer or want the best possible network coverage. Of course, you will have to pay for a subscription to get some features and buy a new Mate after three years. You should also consider the Tile Pro, which has a replaceable battery and the same Bluetooth range as the SmartTag 2 — but it will cost you more.