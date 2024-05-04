Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Samsung’s latest smart tracker $21 $30 Save $9 The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the latest smart tracker from Samsung. It has a 50% larger battery, a new sleek design, and support for the SmartThings Find network. The battery is replaceable, and it can last for up to 700 days with Power Saving Mode. It works with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and is even IP67 certified, enabling tracking in all weather conditions. Pros Replaceable battery UWB enables more accurate tracking No subscription Cons Only supports Samsung Galaxy phones Smaller network $21 at Amazon

Whether you want to track your pet, your bag during a trip, or any other belongings, smart trackers are relatively low-cost and maintenance-free items that let you locate your items. These trackers are easy to use, support various devices and select platforms, and offer easily understandable data to help locate objects.

There are many different trackers out there, and if you ever browsed Amazon or any other website, you may have encountered the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Eufy SmartTrack Link. We’ll compare these two trackers side-by-side, helping you understand their differences, similarities, and benefits.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Eufy SmartTrack Link have very similar prices, and the difference between the two products is relatively negligible. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 retails for $30, while the Eufy SmartTrack Link is $20, and can often be found for around $15.

Both of these trackers are widely available in brick-and-mortar stores and on their respective manufacturer websites, Best Buy, and Amazon.



Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Eufy SmartTrack Link Brand Samsung Eufy Connectivity Bluetooth LE, Ultra Wideband, NFC Bluetooth LE Battery Up to 500 days (normal mode), up to 700 days (power saving mode) Up to one year Range Up to 120m Up to 80m Water Resistance IP67 IPX4

Design, build, and battery

Smart trackers are often made out of plastic to keep the costs down, and to make them as durable as they can be without adding much extra weight. That’s also the case with both the Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Eufy SmartTrack Link products. Both devices have a circular cutout rings that let users easily attach them to collars, clothes, backpacks, bags, keyrings, and other objects.

While the Galaxy SmartTag 2 sports a more rounded and taller design than conventional tracking devices, it’s still portable and compact. It’s easy to carry it and attach it to anything. The Eufy SmartTrack Link is even smaller and has a rounded rectangle design that can more easily fit in even some wallets – although that’ll add quite a bit of thickness to it.

In terms of ingress protection, the Samsung-made tracker can outlast Eufy’s offering. It’s IP67 rated, meaning it’s water and dust-resistant, and it can handle submersion for up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. In contrast, Eufy’s offering is only IPX4 rated, meaning that it can withstand splashes of water, but it can’t be submerged, and it’s not dust-resistant. It’s not as robust and sturdy as the Galaxy SmartTag 2, but it’s still adequate for most objects, for as long as they don’t get in contact with sand, or get submerged.

These two devices excel in the battery department. While the Galaxy SmartTag 2 can outlast the Eufy SmartTrack Link, running for 500-700 days compared to one year, both trackers enable users to replace the batteries using a CR2032 coin battery. It’s easy to replace on both models, and while the Eufy tracker might not last as long as the one from Samsung, swapping the battery is relatively cheap and takes a few steps, and a few minutes.

Features

Before we discuss the features, it’s important to understand the major tracking differences between these two smart tags. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 relies on Samsung’s SmartThings Find network, which uses the company’s devices that have opted into the network. While there are hundreds of millions of Galaxy devices out there, Google and Apple’s solutions offer seamless tracking by using billions of devices.

And that’s where the Eufy SmartTrack Link really shines. The company uses the Apple Find My network that’s far more accurate, and precise, thanks to the large pool of devices that can communicate with each other and help pinpoint the last seen location information. Eufy also uses its own Eufy Security App that supports tracking (also on Android).

Both trackers use Bluetooth Low Energy for general location tracking and similar levels of precision. However, only the Samsung SmartTag 2 includes the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology that allows for even more precise location tracking at a close range. The downside is that UWB is only supported by a select few Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and users with other non-Samsung devices won’t be able to track their belongings.

The Galaxy tag has a Bluetooth range of up to 120m, while Eufy’s tracker has up to 80m. The Galaxy offers UWB technology for more precise tracking at a close range, while Eufy relies on the Apple Find My network for a more accurate location that works globally. Fortunately, both trackers can sound an alarm, notify you when an item is left behind, and accurately help you locate your belongings.

Which is the right smart tracker for you?

If you’re a Samsung Galaxy user who relies on the Samsung ecosystem, and you want something that works seamlessly with your existing device, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the way to go. It’ll work without a hitch, enabling you to easily find your belongings.

However, the Eufy SmartTrack Link is an excellent alternative to Apple’s AirTag that costs less, and offers the same seamless tracking ability, and features. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want something relatively cheap that gets the job done, Eufy’s offer will likely provide everything you need with all the fundamentals.