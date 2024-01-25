Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Excellent for Samsung owners $22 $25 Save $3 Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the company’s second-generation Bluetooth tracker with a redesigned look and a long battery life. Pros Big cutout to attach to your valuables Can work as a smart home remote Cons Limited to Samsung Galaxy devices Some features require a phone with a UWB chip $22 at Amazon

Although Apple and Samsung weren’t the first to enter the smart tag or Bluetooth tracker market, the two companies have been quite successful. Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 are among the best smart tags you can buy today.

But while choosing between the two often simply comes down to which smartphone you own, you may be curious how the AirTag and SmartTag 2 stack up against each other. So, to help, we are comparing them to highlight their strengths and weaknesses.

Price, availability, and specifications

Apple has priced the AirTag at $29. You can also get a four-pack at $99 to save some money. Since the AirTag has been around for a while, it’s widely available via retailers nationwide, and you can often find it a couple of bucks cheaper on Amazon for a single unit and $10 cheaper for the four-pack.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 has a similar list price of $30. And it’s also widely available via the usual retailers across the country. Additionally, AirTag-like discounted pricing is available for the Samsung tracker.

There is not much to these smart tags in terms of specifications, but here is what makes them tick.



Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Apple AirTag Connectivity Bluetooth LE, Ultra Wideband, NFC Bluetooth, Ultra Wideband, NFC Battery Up to 500 days (normal mode), up to 700 days (power saving mode) Up to a year Water Resistance IP67 IP67

Design, build, and battery life

Source: Samsung

The AirTag essentially looks like a metal disc with a shiny silver side and a white side. There are sadly no additional color options, but if you buy the AirTag from Apple, you can get it engraved with emojis, initials, and numbers for free to add a bit of personalization.

The AirTag is also reasonably durable and feels premium, like most of the company’s other products. Plus, it’s rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. So even if it encounters some weather, it should be fine. However, the metal part is susceptible to scratches. While scratches are part and parcel of owning a shiny thing, it’s the lack of a key ring opening that’s genuinely disappointing and forces you to pay extra for a holder. Apple’s official FineWoven Key Ring costs will set you back $35, more than the cost of the AirTag. Thankfully, cheaper third-party options are available.

In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 looks quite different. It has a pill-shaped design with a large circular cutout with a metallic ring for attaching to a key ring, lanyard, and more. So you don’t have to buy an additional accessory to get started.

Plus, although it is mostly made of plastic, it still has good build quality and is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. If you think your SmartTag 2 will end up in harsh situations, you can add a rugged cover to increase its durability.

As far as battery life goes, both the AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag 2 use a user-replaceable CR2032 battery for simplicity. While Apple claims a battery life of around a year, Samsung says you will get around 500 days of regular use or up to 700 days with power-saving mode. So, while both deliver an excellent battery life, the Samsung offering has a clear advantage.

Features

Source: Apple

Samsung’s original SmartTag was a little light on features, but the company rectified that with the second-generation model, and it has pretty much everything needed to excel in the smart tag market, like the AirTag.

So, both AirTag and SmartTag 2 have Bluetooth for general location tracking and an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for precision tracking. You will need a phone with its own UWB chip to enjoy precision tracking, though. While all iPhone 11 and newer models (except for iPhone SE 2 and SE 3) are equipped with an Ultra Wideband chip, it’s only present on a limited number of flagship-grade Samsung Galaxy phones.

When AirTag or SmartTag 2 is out of your phone’s range, each tracker relies on the network of their respective manufacturer’s devices to pass along the location data to your phone. AirTag has a significant advantage because of the large iPhone user base in the United States. Samsung also has a decent base but only utilizes devices that opt-in to Samsung’s SmartThings Find network. Still, there are millions of devices on Samsung’s network.

Additionally, the two trackers support separation alerts for notifications when you accidentally leave your valuables with the tracker behind and allow you to save contact details that can be read by any NFC-capable phone.

One feature that you won’t get with the AirTag is smart home remote functionality. If you have compatible Samsung Smart Home devices, you can use the SmartThings app to set the button on the tag to trigger an automation.

As you'd expect, the AirTag only works with iOS devices, but surprisingly the SmartTag 2 is also restricted to Samsung phones. So, if you have any other Android phone, you must opt for a Tile or Chipolo tracker.

Installation is seamless for either of the smart tags. You install the battery and orient the tracker near your phone for the process to start. Your phone will automatically detect them, and you just have to follow the on-screen instructions.

Lastly, the Apple AirTag and the Galaxy SmartTag 2 provide unwanted tracking alerts to prevent misuse.

Pick based on your phone manufacturer

The Apple AirTag and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 are quite capable smart trackers. The AirTag benefits from a vast network of Apple devices for tracking your valuables. Samsung also has an expansive network, but it falls behind Apple. That said, its smart home remote functionality can be a helpful bonus.

As mentioned earlier, choosing between the two depends entirely on which smartphone you own. Galaxy phone owners should go for the SmartTag 2, and if you have a phone with UWB support, the tracker becomes particularly helpful.

The AirTag is a no-brainer for iPhone owners. While you can get other trackers that utilize Apple’s Find My network, none works as seamlessly as the AirTag. Despite being a few years old, the AirTag is still great at what it’s supposed to do.