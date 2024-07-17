Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $65 $100 Save $35 If you're a Samsung smartphone user looking for an easy way to track important belongings, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the best solution. As the name implies, the SmartTag 2 is the brand's second attempt at making a smart tag and delivers an excellent experience thanks to its revised design, long battery life, and SmartThings Find integration. Best of all, it can be had for an absolute steal right now, as this 4-pack is now 35% off during Prime Day. $65 at Amazon

Smart tags are an easy and affordable way to track and recover belongings. If you've never used one before, it's an absolute game-changer that can easily make a bad situation much better. And thankfully, smart tags generally don't cost all that much, providing peace of mind for a reasonable price. Of course, that's saying a lot for this small gadget, but once you own one, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

And if you've been thinking about buying one and are a Samsung smartphone user, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the perfect option. While you can purchase one for $30, we recommend choosing this four-pack bundle which is now 35% off for Prime Day, decreasing the price to just $65 for a limited time. This is the cheapest price we've seen, so get it while you can because this deal won't be around for much longer.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is a second-generation product that offers many improvements over its predecessor. It has an improved design that features a built-in key ring and also delivers impressive tracking features. As you can imagine, the latter will be one of the most critical parts of this device. Because if you can't track your belongings, what good is this product?

Rest assured, this device can track things accurately, and whether items are near or far, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 provides an excellent experience. There's even a Compass Mode that will direct you toward missing things if they ever need to be found. And if that isn't enough, there's a little speaker in the smart tag that can send out an audio alert for even easier tracking.

The device is also quite rugged and durable, offering enhanced protection against the elements thanks to its IP67 rating. It means that even in a heavy downpour or on a sandy beach, this tracker will continue working without issues.

Furthermore, you'll also get great battery life (up to 700 days of use). And when it comes time to change the battery, that's right, no charging here — it's a simple matter of running to your local store, picking up a basic button battery, and replacing it. Perhaps the only thing you need to worry about is owning a compatible Galaxy smartphone or tablet to properly use the device.

If you don't have a Galaxy phone or tablet, we recommend picking up a Tile or similar device instead. With that said, Prime Day is quickly coming to a close, which means time's running on this deal. So if you've been looking to pick up a set of smart tags, now is the perfect time.