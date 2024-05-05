Quick answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 does not work with other Android phones. It is only compatible with Samsung devices.

Smart tags aren't new for Samsung, but the company's second-generation location tracking hardware brings much-needed additions and improvements to one-up Apple's popular AirTag. The small battery-powered device is the perfect accessory to keep a tab on luggage, keys, or other objects that tend to get lost.

Samsung has made several changes to its smart tracker, but the biggest improvement comes to the form factor, where the SmartTag 2 now includes a large cutout to accommodate keys or a lanyard. While the plastic construction might not be impressive, it sports an IP67 rating, making it safe near water or in the elements.

You'll also find built-in ultra-wideband support that makes it easy to pinpoint the tag's location with precision tracking on Samsung flagships that support UWB. Finally, the SmartTag 2 boasts an impressive 500 days of battery life powered by a single CR2032 cell that can be easily swapped when depleted.

However, Samsung has a tendency to follow in Apple's footsteps and create a walled garden with its devices, requiring you to commit fully to the Samsung ecosystem for full features. So, if you've been wondering what devices the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 supports, we've got you covered.

Does the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 work with other Android phones?

Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 only works with Samsung smartphones. The tag can broadcast its precise location when connected to a high-end Samsung flagship with UWB support. Under ideal settings, it can remain connected from as far as 120 meters over Bluetooth.

When beyond the Bluetooth tracking range, The SmartTag 2 uses Samsung's SmartThings Find network to relay the tag's current location. Like Apple restricting AirTag compatibility to Apple devices, network compatibility for Samsung's location tracker remains limited to Samsung phones.

Does SmartTag 2 work with Google's Find My Device network?

Initially announced in 2023, Google has finally rolled out its Find My Device network. The network supports devices going back to Android 9, and the platform is open to third-party manufacturers. While several device manufacturers, like Chipolo, have opted to be compatible with Google's new Find My Device network, the Samsung SmartTag 2 isn't one of them.

What happens when the SmartTag 2 is beyond Bluetooth range?

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 can inform you of its coordinates by relaying its location through other Samsung devices. These devices must be opted-in to Samsung's SmartThings Find network. When the Bluetooth tracker detects a Samsung phone around it, it shares its location via the nearby Samsung device with the company's SmartThings Find network, which then further relays it to your smartphone via a notification.

Can other smartphones detect the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2?

Unfortunately, the SmartTag 2 cannot relay its location via devices other than Samsung phones. However, if you enable Lost Mode, non-Samsung devices can also help you recover the tracker. While it won't relay its location automatically, enabling lost mode will let any NFC-compatible device read your contact information from the tag and get in touch with you.

What else can a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 do?

In addition to being a great location tracker, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 has another trick up its sleeve. Double pressing the built-in button can help you find your connected smartphone. The button's single-press and long-press actions are also configurable and can be mapped to smart home automation routines via the SmartThings app. This lets the tag function as a remote.

It's disappointing that Google hasn't made a first-party Pixel tag yet, but third-party manufacturers are filling the gap. Both Pebblebee and Chipolo have announced support for the Find My Device network. These devices will start shipping in May 2024.