Does the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 support Google's Find My Device network?

Quick answer: No, Samsung's SmartThings tags, including the second generation, don't support Google's Find My Device network.

There's nothing quite as stomach-dropping as realizing an important personal item isn't where it should be. Forgetting a purse on the subway, leaving a backpack behind on a school bus, or watching a luggage carousel go by at the airport and not recognizing a single one are all instances in which one modern amenity, the smart tag, quickly becomes a lifesaver. These devices make it possible to locate lost items. Some brands, like Tile, established their reputation on smart tags alone, while others, like Apple and Samsung, eventually added their own versions to their product lines.

The hardware is only as useful as the network it's connected to, however. Google's upcoming Find My Device network will be its take on the infrastructure angle, but do Samsung's SmartTags work with it? Which smart tag is best for Google users, and which device-locating program is best for SmartTag users?

Galaxy SmartTags are Samsung's version of, well, smart tags. These are small battery-powered devices, in many cases about the size of a large coin. The SmartTag 2, released in October 2023, is an improvement to the original 2021 SmartTag, upgrading on the product's battery life, form factor, and connectivity. The second generation, which is available in black or white, left the first generation smart tag's square shape behind for a more oblong, pill-like profile.

SmartTags communicate with compatible devices via a low-power type of Bluetooth. If the tag is within range of your personal cell phone, it'll communicate with your device directly to provide location details of the device and whatever personal effect it's attached to. If it's out of range of your phone, it'll connect to compatible devices that are within range, which will in turn (anonymously) share the tag's location data with you, the owner of the tag.

Does the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 support Google's Find My Device network?

Users of the Google smart ecosystem, whether that includes a Google Pixel or a Google smart home or both, are likely to come across the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 when shopping for a new smart tag. And since Samsung smartphones support Google mobile services, it's perfectly logical to wonder if Samsung Galaxy SmartTags can be tracked on Google's Find My Device network.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy SmartTag 2, as well as the first generation SmartTag, cannot be used with Google's Find My Device network. Neither Pixels nor iPhones will recognize or track the tags on their native Find My networks.

Which device network does the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 support?

These smart tags will only be recognized by a native Samsung product or program, whether that be Galaxy devices or Samsung's 'Find My' equivalent, called SmartThings Find. So it's best to only choose this smart tag if you are already immersed in the Samsung SmartThings/Galaxy ecosystem. Galaxy smartphones offer their own native smart tag app, SmartThings Find, for setting up and tracking SmartTags. The SmartThings Find app is available on the Google Play store, but be aware that many users say the app performs very poorly when not used on a Galaxy/Samsung device.

However, we may see the gates lift on this closed system in the future. According to a Samsung community forum last fall, shortly after the release of the SmartTag 2, the tech brand is "actively expanding its ecosystem," which could include collaboration with other smartphone circles, like Google. Google, on the other hand, has already announced expanded Find My support to umbrella all Android phones, so the ball is in Samsung's court to catch up.

This may be disappointing news for Pixel users, but there's no Google brand smart tag (yet). Rumors of a Pixel Tag have circulated for over a year though, and there's a chance we will see an official drop sometime in 2024.

In the meantime, Pebblebee and Chipolo are developing trackers that support Android Find My Device, so will be the best bet for guaranteed support.

