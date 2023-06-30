Despite not making much noise in the marketplace, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a nifty accessory for people who want a smart tracker built to work with the SmartThings ecosystem and Galaxy devices. In addition to letting you track your missing devices, the Galaxy SmartTag can also control select smart appliances. Previous reporting has pointed towards a second-generation model of the Galaxy SmartTag arriving in the third quarter of the year, and we're now encountering more info that confirms one of its hardware attributes.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification database, a common destination for mobile devices and accessories ahead of their market launch. A well-known source of tech leaks, Mukul Sharma, shared a screenshot of the tracker's certification page, also confirming the Galaxy SmartTag 2 branding.

More importantly, the Bluetooth SIG site confirms the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.3 on the upcoming smart tag, whereas the original Galaxy SmartTag uses Bluetooth 5.1. This newer Bluetooth standard would introduce a flurry of upgrades, including improved power efficiency plus faster switching between high-power and low-power modes, per SamMobile.

Samsung's next-gen SmartTag has leaked on multiple occasions, with the first report dropping back in March this year, suggesting a Q3 2023 release timeframe alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Z Flip 5. A month later, South Korean publication Naver corroborated some of the details unearthed by the initial report while also mentioning the inclusion of a longer-lasting battery and better wireless range, among others. In terms of additional features, Samsung could bundle revamped security features on the Galaxy SmartTag 2, specifically aimed at tackling unauthorized tracking, per the report.

Based on currently available information, Samsung's hardware launch event will take place in Seoul, South Korea. While a July 26 date has been rumored, the manufacturer hasn't confirmed this yet. We've also learned that the Galaxy Buds 3 may not be revealed during the course of the event, but there'll be plenty more to look forward to.