It's never a good feeling to lose something. The stress and anxiety that builds up while you're trying to search for whatever's been lost. That final feeling of defeat and anger when you realize you won't be able to find what you're looking for. Luckily, times have changed quite a bit, and we have some awesome and affordable tech with smart tags that prevents those types of events from occurring as frequently.

If you've been thinking about purchasing some smart tags and are invested in Samsung's device ecosystem, we think the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is going to be an excellent choice. Not only are they affordable, but they're now also on sale, with this 4-pack bundle coming in at just $62, which is 38% off the original retail price. This is the best price we've seen on Amazon, so it's going to be a fantastic time to buy.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is not only tiny, but also plenty durable, with an IP67 rating that will allow it to withstand most environments with ease. It has a built-in loop that makes it easy to attach to keys and key rings, or you can just throw it in a bag without having to worry about it.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 delivers excellent battery life with up to 700 days, and replacing the battery is super simple, only requiring an off-the-shelf button battery to get it working again. Naturally, tracking the device is easy as well, only requiring a Samsung device like a Galaxy smartphone or tablet.

You simply download the Samsung SmartThings app, set up the smart tag, and away you go. You'll be able to see where the tracker is, and also get alerts if you leave something that's tagged behind. And with UWB, you'll be able to easily pinpoint the smart tags location, even if you're in a heavily congested area.

The only drawback with this device is that it only works with Samsung products. So if you have an iPhone, OnePlus handset, or any other device from a manufacturer outside of Samsung, this isn't going to be for you.

But if you do have a Samsung phone or tablet, and have been looking to buy some smart tags, this deal is going to be right up your alley. Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale. The $62 price tag is an absolute steal and drops each smart tag down to roughly $15.50 each.