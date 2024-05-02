Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $70 $100 Save $30 Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 provides an easy and affordable way to track all your things. This 4-pack brings the price down to just $17.50 a piece, dropping the smart tag down to its lowest price yet. So get this deal while you can because at this price, it won't last long. $70 at Amazon

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device and want one of the best smart tags that you can buy, you can't go wrong with Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2. The device offers a sleek design that's more refined than its predecessor, and comes with impressive features and battery life.

What's really great about this device is that it's actually relatively affordable, making it a great option if you're looking to keep track of all your things. While one tag usually has a retail price of $30, you can now save big with this 4-pack that comes in well below retail. For a limited time, score this 4-pack for 30% off, which brings the tags down to just $17.50 each.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2?

This 4-pack comes with two black and two white smart tags, offering a way to mix things up when you're keeping track of all your devices. While compact, the tags are quite durable, and offer extreme protection against the elements thanks to their IP67 rating that makes them water and dustproof.

When it comes to battery life, one tag can last up to 700 days, and changing out the battery is a breeze. In addition to owning a Galaxy device, you will need to install the Samsung SmartThings app to locate and track your devices. The app offers everything you'd need to stay on top of your things, with a visual representation on a map of where your items currently are.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with this smart tag if you're a Samsung smartphone user, as it offers peak compatibility, along with awesome features at a fair price. Just make sure to get this deal while you still can, because at this price, it won't last long.