Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $21 $30 Save $9 The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is an awesome and affordable way to track your things on the cheap. You get great durability, excellent battery life, and it's now just $21 for a limited time. $21 at Amazon $24 at Best Buy

If you're the kind of person that's always losing things, there's no better way to keep track of your belongings in 2024 than a smart tag. The devices are incredibly small, and, for the most part, work for most situations. And best of all, they provide peace of mind while being relatively affordable.

Related Best smart tags in 2024 Never lose your precious belongings again with these smart tags

While there are a lot of different options to choose from, if you're a Samsung smartphone or device user, the best option is going to be the brand's own SmartTag 2. It's compact, and offers a lot of features, and, for a limited time, can be had for much less than its retail price. So, if you're looking to save 30% off, grab the Samsung SmartTag 2 at its lowest price while you can in this awesome deal.

What's great about Samsung's SmartTag 2?

Close

The best thing about Samsung's SmartTag 2 is that it comes in a more compact and refined design when compared to its predecessor. Now don't let the size of the device fool out, it's still feature packed and plenty rugged, making it a must-have tool in your tech arsenal.

The device offers protection against the elements with an IP67 rating that ensures it will work in some of the harshest conditions. Furthermore, you're going to get amazing battery life with up to 700 days of use. And best of all, the battery can easily be changed with an off-the-shelf model that is sold in nearly any store.

The device is also extremely accurate as it makes use of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and UWB technologies. As stated before, the only thing you need is a Galaxy smartphone or tablet running Samsung's SmartThings app to get it all working. The app will provide an easy setup tutorial, along with a simple way to keep track of all of your things with notifications and audio alerts.

Of course, if you ever happen to lose a SmartTag, Samsung does have a built-in Lost Mode that can be used to share your information with someone that picks it up, if you're looking to try and retrieve it. Of course, be sure to pick one up while this deal lasts and save 30% off while you can.