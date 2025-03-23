Samsung might be late to the smart ring game, but the company’s first entry into the smart jewelry segment strikes an excellent balance between price, capabilities, and, more importantly, accuracy. Still, there’s always room for upgraded features. Samsung’s next Galaxy Ring could take inspiration from some of the many alternatives on the market. With that in mind, here are four things we’d love to see in the next Galaxy Ring.

4 A more affordable price tag

Smart rings shouldn’t cost almost as much as a smartwatch