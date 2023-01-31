Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ $500 $850 Save $350 Ahead of the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung is slashing prices left and right, including for the Galaxy Tab S7+, its stellar 2020 tablet. Down to $500, this is pretty close to the lowest price point we've ever seen for this particular model. $500 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is an excellent tablet we particularly enjoyed back when it was released. At the time, the Galaxy Tab S7+ was easily one of the best Android tablets on the market. Even now, after a few years have passed, this tablet holds well against plenty of newer models. While the $850 MSRP is a bit too high for an older tablet, the $500 price point sure makes it a lot more attractive.

The thing is, you should really hurry up if you want to buy the Galaxy Tab S7+ because the tablet is only available for this low price at Best Buy until 1 AM ET, February 1st, 2023.

Why you'll love the Galaxy Tab S7+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a pretty awesome tablet that features the Snapdragon 865+ chipset and 6GB of RAM to power all your gaming, streaming, and workload. This is a large 12.4-inch tablet with a fabulous Super AMOLED display and an 1800 x 1752 pixels resolution. We should also note that the screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate, so you won't see any lag when you're playing fast-paced games that support high framerates, for instance.

The battery life is fantastic, as you'd expect from a tablet with a 10,090mAh battery. In fact, you'll get to play around with this tablet for hours on end. When you want more juice, you can plug it in, and the 15W charger will get it back to 100% in about three hours. Our recommendation is to get yourself a 45W charger, however, to really cut into that charging time.

Since this is a bit of an older tablet, you should keep in mind that it won't be getting security updates for as long as a newer tablet. The S7+ should receive updates until at least the fall of 2024.