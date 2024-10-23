Key Takeaways Samsung has reportedly started the development of the Exynos 2700, the chipset supposed to power Galaxy S27 series.

The new chip is apparently based on Samsung’s second-generation 2nm process (SF2P) process and promises better performance and power efficiency.

Samsung is planning to mass produce the Exynos 2700 in 2026 amid reports of yield problems with the Exynos 2500.

The Galaxy S25 will be Samsung’s next line of flagship phones. The company typically launches the Galaxy S series at the start of the year, so we still have a good three months before it’s officially announced. After that, Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy S26 in early 2026. While we don’t have any concrete details about the S26 models yet, a leak has already detailed the specs of the upcoming Galaxy S27 line, which shouldn’t launch before 2027.

SE Daily (spotted by tipster Jukanlosreve on X) reports that Samsung is developing the Exynos chipset for the Galaxy S27 series (via Android Authority). The chip will be called the Exynos 2700, and it’s apparently codenamed Ulysses. For those curious, Ulysses is the Roman name for the Greek hero Odysseus.

The chipset will use Samsung’s second-generation 2nm process (SF2P) process, an upgraded version that’s currently in development, with mass production set for 2026. It promises better performance and power efficiency compared to the previous generation. Samsung is reportedly aiming for a 12% boost in performance, a 25% reduction in power consumption, and an 8% decrease in area size.

Samsung isn’t using Exynos chips in the S series as much as it used to. The Galaxy S23 went all-in with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and the Galaxy S24 had Exynos variants only in select markets. The Korean company is also rumored to ditch Exynos altogether for the upcoming Galaxy S25, opting for the Snapdragon 8 Elite in all models. However, it seems Exynos will return with Galaxy S27.

The Exynos conundrum

Samsung has been working hard to make Exynos competitive with Qualcomm’s flagship chips, but so far, it hasn’t quite hit the mark. The Exynos 2400 did manage to challenge the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the Snapdragon still outperforms it, especially in gaming. It doesn’t look like the Exynos 2500 will change that. Rumors are floating around that Samsung is struggling with yield issues in its 3nm production process.

According to SE Daily, Samsung is feeling pretty humiliated by the yield problems with the Exynos 2500 and is looking to “restore its pride” with the Exynos 2700. It’s still unclear if Samsung will launch the Exynos 2500 or the Exynos 2600, or if it’ll just skip ahead to the Exynos 2700.