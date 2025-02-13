Summary According to a report, Samsung is unlikely to use an under-display camera for at least two to three more years.

The Galaxy S25 faced criticism for minimal upgrades and a safe market strategy.

The Galaxy S26 may see new camera sensors and design updates, but the hole-punch cutout likely remains.

It’s early in the cycle, but rumors about next year’s Galaxy S26 lineup have started. We don’t usually see design details firm until six months before launch, so expect plenty of fluctuations. Still, given people's dissatisfaction with Samsung's lack of material upgrades on the Galaxy S25, it’s not unusual for us to look ahead. We’ve heard rumors that Samsung might use an under-display camera for the Galaxy S26, but the company is reportedly reconsidering.

Samsung first used an under-display camera or UDC on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Reviews were mixed, and while users appreciated the seamless internal display experience, the camera performance was spotty. The company has made revisions yearly for the Galaxy Z Fold series, but performance still doesn’t match a traditional hole-punch camera system.

Despite early rumors suggesting Samsung would include a UDC on the Galaxy S26, it appears the company hasn’t worked out enough issues to its satisfaction. According to leaker PandaFlash on X, it's highly unlikely that Samsung will adopt an under-display camera in the Galaxy S series for at least the next two or three years (via Digital Trends).

Samsung needs changes to the Galaxy S26

Under-display camera systems garnered a lot of attention when first released. It allowed us to enjoy an entire display surface uninterrupted, without the hassle of moving parts like the pop-up selfie camera we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the performance never matched the promise, and while newer Galaxy Z Fold devices have improved, the UDC has become more noticeable. Samsung needs to make changes, but a UDC on the Galaxy S26 might not be the way to go.

I’ve been highly critical of the Galaxy S25 lineup, and for good reason. Samsung didn’t add enough to its new devices, and the company seems comfortable with complacency. Instead of competing head-on with phones like the OnePlus 13, Samsung chose to target users coming from older Galaxy phones. It’s a safe strategy, but it left many of us with questions.

It’s difficult to look at phones like the OnePlus 13, which offers more RAM, newer battery technology, and an IP69 rating for less money than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and not wonder what Samsung is doing. Given the outcry, I expect the company to take a bigger swing at the Galaxy S26 lineup, with new camera sensors and an updated design. However, if you hate the hole-punch cutout on smartphone displays, you might be stuck for another two to three years.