Summary Samsung is nearing a deal to integrate Perplexity on Galaxy devices.

The company may ship Perplexity as the default assistant on the Galaxy S26 next year.

Samsung may also become one of the biggest investors in Perplexity.

As a report from April this year indicated, Motorola shipped Perplexity as the default AI assistant on its Razr 2025 phones, ditching Google Gemini. The same report claimed that Samsung was in talks with Perplexity to integrate the latter's AI assistant on its Galaxy devices, though the negotiations were still in early stages. It now appears that the two companies are close to finalizing a deal, with Samsung even considering an investment in the young AI startup.