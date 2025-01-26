Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year is over, and it's time to get excited for the Galaxy S25. But not too excited, unless you like using AI tools on your phone and the idea of background updates thrills you. While Samsung's Galaxy S25 launch fails to show that Samsung is capable of innovation in 2025, the S25 shows that Samsung is still capable of taking steps in the right direction, even if it is far from a thrilling device.

Unfortunately, Samsung has missed a couple of features that would have turned the Galaxy S25 from a good phone to a great phone. While there are tentative steps towards full integration of long-awaited features (Looking at you, Qi2), common issues that have plagued Galaxy S-series phones for years are still alive and well. So let's jump into the features Samsung nailed with the Galaxy S25, and the ones it messed up (again).

6 AI-powered Bixby gives the smart assistant new life

You won't have to repeat yourself as much

Bixby has often felt like a bit of a joke compared to Google Assistant and Siri. While it can perform more tasks on your phone than Google Assistant, its poor speech recognition software makes issuing simple instructions like "Set a 15-minute timer" a frustrating back-and-forth of repeated orders.

However, Samsung has jumped on the generative AI train and upgraded Bixby with AI superpowers. This solves the biggest problem we had with Bixby as LLMs are fantastic at understanding natural language. It's also capable of generating presentations and documents, understanding on-screen content, and performing complex tasks like adding a watermark to a picture.

Technically AI-powered Bixby is already available in China on the W25 and W25 Flip, but the Galaxy S25 and its bigger siblings will be the first place you can play with it internationally. It'll be available alongside the rest of One UI 7's AI features for older Samsung phones later in the year. Who knows, perhaps you'll no longer need to immediately replace Bixby with Google Assistant after setting up a new Samsung phone.

Seamless updates let your Android phone update in the background, so you can use your phone while it installs updates. Not only this, but the process creates a safety net in case installation errors happen, avoiding the need to reset your phone if something goes wrong. While Google introduced this feature with the Pixel 1, the first Galaxy phone to use this feature was the Galaxy A55 in March 2024.

All the Galaxy S25 models have seamless updates, and it looks like this will be the standard going forward. It's a huge quality of life improvement, even if it isn't the sexiest.

4 Bigger memory and a better processer

The Galaxy S25 has a minimum of 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Samsung is trying to keep the majority of AI processing on the device, so the RAM upgrade should prevent performance upgrades when using Bixby AI or other AI tools. If you don't use AI features, you'll still have a phone equipped with the latest Android hardware capable of handling all the most demanding games.