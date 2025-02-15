The flagship killer OnePlus 13R The OnePlus 13R expands on what its predecessor excelled at, which is premium performance and high-end components at a reasonable price. It's awfully similar to 2024's top-shelf OnePlus 12, but with fresher software. It's significantly larger than the S25, and beats it in important areas despite costing $200 less. Pros & Cons Big, bright, beautiful display Great performance for the price Includes a 55W charger Cameras still need work Yet another super-big phone $600 at OnePlus

Compact and refined Samsung Galaxy S25 A year-long flow of leaks didn't quite prepare us for how similar the S25 would be to previous Galaxy S series models. But Samsung took a working formula, added the groundbreaking Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC plus a few other tweaks, and delivered the best small flagship phone left. Pros & Cons Unbeatable performance Easy one-handed use Runs the vaunted One UI software Uninteresting physical design AI features aren't super impactful $800 at Samsung



The OnePlus 12R won hearts with its great performance at a reasonable price, and OnePlus aimed to do it again with the 13R. It's practically the opposite of the Galaxy S25, Samsung's most refined phone yet and the last great, relatively small device.

Other than the difference in screen sizes, these two devices differ significantly in many ways. Hardware, software, and build materials all diverge, and the $200 base price difference makes it a tough choice. So, which one is worth your money?

Price, availability, and specs

These two devices couldn't be more different. The S25's $800 base price sits below most other flagships and nets 128GB of storage. The cheapest OnePlus 13R sets you back $600, with at least a $100 trade-in discount for any device in any condition, and it starts at 256GB.

Both are available from the manufacturer. You can find the OnePlus at select third-party retailers, but not all of them, and a lack of carrier deals still inhibits the brand's US adoption. The Galaxy S25 is in cahoots with every carrier and seller nationwide.

Digging into the hardware specifications further illustrates where the handsets diverge.



OnePlus 13R Samsung Galaxy S25 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display type OLED, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.78", 19.8:9 6.2" Display resolution 2780 × 1264 2340 x 1080 RAM 12 or 16GB LPDDR5X 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 6000mAh 4,000mAh Charge speed 55W 25W Charge options USB-C wired USB-C Wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Android 15 and One UI 7 Front camera 16MP f/2.4 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02mm 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm Weight 206g 162g IP Rating IP65 IP68 Colors Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Stylus No No

Design: In line with their expensive relatives

Therefore, almost diametrically opposed

Samsung hasn't significantly updated designs in three generations. The S25 isn't exactly like the last two years' models. Somehow, it's even more stark. Its plain yet professional appearance appeals to many, and if you use a case, its general lack of style doesn't matter.

OnePlus borrowed the flagship OP13's design for the 13R (as with the 12 and 12R), although with slightly less character. It lacks the leather-like back offering and completely abandons curved screens and "2.5D" glass edges but remains comfortable to hold despite squared-off edges. That's one way the two phones resemble each other.

Samsung went (almost) all out on materials and construction for its baby flagship, including front-and-back Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an IP68 rating. It's the smallest and lightest flagship outfitted with the latest hardware, and that probably won't change. At least it's as durable as a flagship gets.

The OnePlus, by contrast, makes sacrifices for its impressive price point. Most users may not notice the difference between the Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and the S25's Victus. The back uses a more typical formulation, and the 13R gets an IP65 rating. Those aren't dealbreakers for most people, but they illustrate different focuses.

Display: Two of the best around

Big or small, take your pick

Both display panels get incredibly bright, although the meaningless nature of manufacturer brightness ratings means we won't know which gets brighter until after more in-depth testing. Regardless, both work great in sunlight.

Both support 1 to 120Hz variable refresh rates, HDR10+, and always-on display. The resolutions differ due to screen sizes, but both pixel densities exceed 400ppi. You can't tell with the naked eye that the OnePlus' is slightly higher. The 13R also supports Dolby Vision whereas the Galaxy does not, which makes sense for the larger phone.

Both displays are nearly as good as they get. But one's large, and the other fits easily in a pocket.

Software: A pair of polarizing projects

Imagine an iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The Fluid Cloud, OnePlus' answer to Apple's Dynamic Island.

In years past, we might have dressed OnePlus down for an underbaked Android implementation, but not now. It resembles iOS aesthetically and redesigns Apple's Dynamic Island to great success. It offers conveniently stacked alerts and enough access customization to ensure intuitive use. It still has some ground to cover, like third-party app integration.

OxygenOS 15's under-the-hood upgrades promise a snappy experience, smooth animations, and zero lag. As AP expert Stephen Radochia explained, the platform enables multitasking between different apps and OS functions better than any other. Overall, it's a big improvement from OxygenOS 14 and worlds away from previous versions. OnePlus provides four years of Android upgrades and six years of security patches.

Then there's One UI. Critics argue it's exceedingly similar to iOS. Many One UI fans agree. Samsung implements its own Dynamic Island reimagining, the Now Bar, and the more in-depth Now Brief updates that combine everything the phone knows about you. Now Brief doesn't appear to do many special tricks, and the Now Bar needs better software interoperability. Presumably, it'll come to life as Samsung advances Galaxy AI. The Galaxy also bests the OnePlus' longevity, with seven years of updates.

One UI's user-friendly interface, high degree of allowed customization, and generally intuitive operation garner wide praise. Beloved Samsung-specific features like Good Lock have the power to draw consumers to the Galaxy line and never leave. It can be a polarizing experience, and it turns some users off. It's a far cry from stock Android. Still, it gets high marks for a reason, and calling it the "iOS of Android" isn't an insult.

To AI or not to AI

A OnePlus 13R selfie, ready for AI editing.

The 13R's AI tools feel like a bit of an afterthought. The most popular Gemini features are there, like Circle to Search, and the company's image editing tools work fine. But AI isn't a reason to buy this phone. OnePlus did a good job with it but doesn't put the latest hype front and center.

Samsung offers more extensive tools, and people who use them tend to like them. A decent number run on the device, further integrating them into the new normal of smartphone experiences. But AI might not be your biggest reason to buy this one. Samsung plans to charge an AI subscription fee after 2025, and the tools aren't yet magical enough to blow away mainstream users, although Samsung promises progress.