    Samsung Galaxy S25

    Flagship hardware in a compact size

    The Samsung Galaxy S25 packs impressive power into a compact form. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and backed by 12GB of RAM, it delivers flagship-level performance. Enhanced by Galaxy AI features, it brings cutting-edge capabilities in a sleek and streamlined design.

    Pros & Cons
    • Flagship performance
    • Excellent image quality
    • Long term software support
    • No upgrade to camera sensors
    • No Qi2 magnets
    • Limited battery capacity
    Apple iPhone 15

    An affordable entry into Apple's ecosystem

    The 2023-model iPhone 15 isn't the latest smartphone around, but continues to offer smooth and reliable performance. With its Dynamic Island support, you also get a taste of Apple's latest innovations. Unfortunately, the lack of Apple Intelligence support means that future feature compatibility remains suspect despite promises of long term support.

    Pros & Cons
    • Compact size
    • Smooth and well-optimized interface
    • Excellent app ecossytem
    • Dated cameras
    • Small battery and slow charging
    • No AI capabilities
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the few relatively compact Android flagships on the market. Like its predecessors, the phone cherry-picks features such as the flagship chipset from the S25 Ultra while omitting others like the Ultra’s camera loadout to bring a sensibly priced flagship that distills much of the top-end experience to an affordable price point.

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s one-year-old model, which wasn’t a flagship to begin with and omits many features to hit the price point. However, considering both models are aimed at budget-conscious flagship buyers, the comparison remains compelling.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S25 gets a major boost this year with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and a lighter design. Pricing starts at $799 for the 128GB model, with a higher-priced 512GB variant available. Color choices are plentiful, including Icy Blue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow. True to Samsung’s style, exclusive shades like Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold can be purchased from its website.

The 2023-model iPhone 15 starts at a slightly lower $699 price point for the 128GB model. It’s also available in a wider array of color options, which include blue, pink, yellow, green, and black. The phone is available from Apple and on contract.

If you appreciate bold customization options, Samsung’s exclusive online shades are a win. Apple’s pastel-inspired palette is suited for users who prefer softer hues.


  		• Samsung Galaxy S25Apple iPhone 15
    SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for GalaxyApple A16 Bionic
    Display typeLTPO AMOLED, 120HzOLED, 60Hz
    Display dimensions6.2"6.1"
    Display resolution2340 x 1080 1179 x 2556
    RAM12GB6GB
    Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
    Battery4,000mAh3,877mAh
    Charge speed25W20W wired, 15W wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    Operating SystemAndroid 15 and One UI 7iOS 17
    Front camera12MP f/2.212MP
    Rear camera50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto48MP main; 12MP ultrawide
    Cellular connectivitySub-6 & mmWave 5G4G, 5G (mmWave)
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 7
    ConnectivityNFCNFC
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.4Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm147.6 × 71.6 × 7.8mm
    Weight162g171g
    IP RatingIP68IP68
    ColorsSilver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, MintBlack, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
Design

Keeping it familiar