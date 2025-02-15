Samsung Galaxy S25 Flagship hardware in a compact size The Samsung Galaxy S25 packs impressive power into a compact form. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and backed by 12GB of RAM, it delivers flagship-level performance. Enhanced by Galaxy AI features, it brings cutting-edge capabilities in a sleek and streamlined design. Pros & Cons Flagship performance Excellent image quality Long term software support No upgrade to camera sensors No Qi2 magnets Limited battery capacity $800 at Samsung

Apple iPhone 15 An affordable entry into Apple's ecosystem The 2023-model iPhone 15 isn't the latest smartphone around, but continues to offer smooth and reliable performance. With its Dynamic Island support, you also get a taste of Apple's latest innovations. Unfortunately, the lack of Apple Intelligence support means that future feature compatibility remains suspect despite promises of long term support. Pros & Cons Compact size Smooth and well-optimized interface Excellent app ecossytem Dated cameras Small battery and slow charging No AI capabilities $799 at Apple



The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the few relatively compact Android flagships on the market. Like its predecessors, the phone cherry-picks features such as the flagship chipset from the S25 Ultra while omitting others like the Ultra’s camera loadout to bring a sensibly priced flagship that distills much of the top-end experience to an affordable price point.

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s one-year-old model, which wasn’t a flagship to begin with and omits many features to hit the price point. However, considering both models are aimed at budget-conscious flagship buyers, the comparison remains compelling.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S25 gets a major boost this year with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and a lighter design. Pricing starts at $799 for the 128GB model, with a higher-priced 512GB variant available. Color choices are plentiful, including Icy Blue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow. True to Samsung’s style, exclusive shades like Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold can be purchased from its website.

The 2023-model iPhone 15 starts at a slightly lower $699 price point for the 128GB model. It’s also available in a wider array of color options, which include blue, pink, yellow, green, and black. The phone is available from Apple and on contract.

If you appreciate bold customization options, Samsung’s exclusive online shades are a win. Apple’s pastel-inspired palette is suited for users who prefer softer hues.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Apple iPhone 15 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Apple A16 Bionic Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 60Hz Display dimensions 6.2" 6.1" Display resolution 2340 x 1080 1179 x 2556 RAM 12GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,000mAh 3,877mAh Charge speed 25W 20W wired, 15W wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 iOS 17 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 12MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto 48MP main; 12MP ultrawide Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G 4G, 5G (mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm 147.6 × 71.6 × 7.8mm Weight 162g 171g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

Design

Keeping it familiar