  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 on a white background
    The latest compact Samsung Galaxy
    Samsung Galaxy S25

    The Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, bringing flagship performance in a light and compact form factor with a beautiful display. It has a powerful triple camera setup, a large enough battery, and support for seven years of OS and security updates.

    Pros & Cons
    • Fast performance
    • Gorgeous display
    • Compact and lightweight
    • Slow charging speeds
  • A render of the Google Pixel 9 in Wintergreen against a white background.
    The best compact flagship from Google
    Google Pixel 9

    The Google Pixel 9 is the most affordable flagship from Google, featuring a premium Tensor chipset, a powerful camera setup, and a refined design that feels great. Given the compact size, it comes with the usual Google goodies inside, including Gemini and various AI features, quick updates, and a large display.

    Pros & Cons
    • Refined and more premium design
    • Superb camera
    • Best Tensor performance yet
    • $100 more than last year
    • Slow charging speeds
Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S25 series on January 22, revealing the latest generation of flagships to join the new Android devices in 2025. The new high-end Galaxy arrives with more refined looks, a large 6.2-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset at its helm, and a triple camera setup. The new vanilla flagship is Samsung’s most compact powerhouse. It seems fair to put it against the current champ, the Google Pixel 9. These devices have similar compact sizes, features, and a few notable differences that set them apart.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available from Samsung.com, most major carriers, and online and offline retailers. The Galaxy S25 comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage configurations, each retailing for $800 and $900, respectively. The device is available in four colors: Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, and Mint. Samsung.com exclusive colors include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.

The Google Pixel 9 is available through various carriers and online and offline stores. Depending on your configuration, it comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The base model retails for $100 more than last year’s flagship, starting at $799, and $899 for the higher-end model. It’s available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.


  		• Samsung Galaxy S25Google Pixel 9
    SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for GalaxyGoogle Tensor G4
    Display typeLTPO AMOLED, 120HzOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.2"6.3"
    Display resolution2340 x 1080 1080 x 2424
    RAM12GB12GB
    Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB or 256GB
    Battery4,000mAh4,700mAh
    Charge speed25W27W wired, 15W wireless
    Charge optionsUSB-C Wired, Qi wirelessWired, wireless, reverse wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    Operating SystemAndroid 15 and One UI 7Android 14
    Front camera12MP f/2.210.5MP, f/2.2
    Rear camera50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide
    Cellular connectivitySub-6 & mmWave 5G5G, LTE
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 7
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.45.3
    Dimensions146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm
    Weight162g198g
    IP RatingIP68IP68
    ColorsSilver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, MintObsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony
    Price$800From $799
Design

Lots of emphasis on more refined looks