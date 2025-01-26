The latest compact Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy S25 The Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, bringing flagship performance in a light and compact form factor with a beautiful display. It has a powerful triple camera setup, a large enough battery, and support for seven years of OS and security updates. Pros & Cons Fast performance Gorgeous display Compact and lightweight Slow charging speeds $800 at Samsung

The best compact flagship from Google Google Pixel 9 The Google Pixel 9 is the most affordable flagship from Google, featuring a premium Tensor chipset, a powerful camera setup, and a refined design that feels great. Given the compact size, it comes with the usual Google goodies inside, including Gemini and various AI features, quick updates, and a large display. Pros & Cons Refined and more premium design Superb camera Best Tensor performance yet $100 more than last year Slow charging speeds $799 at Amazon



Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S25 series on January 22, revealing the latest generation of flagships to join the new Android devices in 2025. The new high-end Galaxy arrives with more refined looks, a large 6.2-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset at its helm, and a triple camera setup. The new vanilla flagship is Samsung’s most compact powerhouse. It seems fair to put it against the current champ, the Google Pixel 9. These devices have similar compact sizes, features, and a few notable differences that set them apart.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available from Samsung.com, most major carriers, and online and offline retailers. The Galaxy S25 comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage configurations, each retailing for $800 and $900, respectively. The device is available in four colors: Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, and Mint. Samsung.com exclusive colors include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.

The Google Pixel 9 is available through various carriers and online and offline stores. Depending on your configuration, it comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The base model retails for $100 more than last year’s flagship, starting at $799, and $899 for the higher-end model. It’s available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Google Pixel 9 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Google Tensor G4 Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.2" 6.3" Display resolution 2340 x 1080 1080 x 2424 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 4,000mAh 4,700mAh Charge speed 25W 27W wired, 15W wireless Charge options USB-C Wired, Qi wireless Wired, wireless, reverse wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Android 14 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 10.5MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G 5G, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Dimensions 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm Weight 162g 198g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Price $800 From $799

Read our review The Google Pixel 9 makes me question if I need to go Pro The Pixel 9 has everything most people want from a phone

Design

Lots of emphasis on more refined looks