Summary Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition offers 8 years of OS updates up to Android 23.

Samsung promises seven years of OS updates for regular Galaxy S25 models.

Enterprise Edition ships with Knox Suite for defense-grade security.

Like the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung promises seven years of OS updates and security patches for the Galaxy S25 lineup. That's already among the best in the market, matching the likes of the Google Pixels and rivaling the iPhone. But as if that's not enough, Samsung is selling another Galaxy S25 variant with a promise of delivering eight years of OS updates — up to Android 23.

The Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition is specially designed for businesses and ships with Knox Suite built in. It provides defense-grade security and advanced features like Knox Manage, Knox Capture, and Knox Remote Support. Samsung bundles a year of Knox Suite for free with its Enterprise Edition phones. Additionally, the phones come with Microsoft Office and Google Cloud apps pre-installed.

Samsung offers a longer three-year warranty for its Enterprise Edition devices with a promise of longer support and updates.

According to the Samsung Knox page, the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition will receive eight years of OS updates, extending up to Android 23 (via SamMobile). That's a year longer than the standard Galaxy S25 models, which will receive updates through Android 22. Additionally, the special Galaxy S25 lineup will continue to receive security patches through January 2032.

This gives the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition the distinction of offering the longest software support ever seen on an Android device.

Samsung released an Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy S24 last year, but it offered the same seven years of updates as the standard model. So, it's interesting to see the company change its stance with the S25 Enterprise Edition this year.