Key Takeaways A leaked hands-on video showcases the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's flat-edge design with rounded corners.

The unit looks similar to the S24 Ultra apart from the flat-edge design.

Renowned leaker Ice Universe confirms the video's authenticity, so there's little reason to doubt the leak.

Samsung's next flagship — the Galaxy S25 Ultra — has been detailed in several renders and rumors. With a rumored launch in January 2025, more leaks surrounding the phone keep popping up. Continuing that trend, the first hands-on video of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has leaked online, showcasing its flat-edge design with rounded corners.

An unnamed source posted a video on Reddit showcasing the top half of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The post humorously refers to the phone as the “S24 Ultra definitely,” poking fun at its striking resemblance to Samsung's current flagship.

The only notable difference is the flat iPhone-like frame and rounded corners, but otherwise, based on the video, there's little to differentiate the S25 Ultra from the S24 Ultra. Even the rear camera rings appear similar to the S24 Ultra, though some rumors suggested they could adopt a Galaxy Z Fold 6-like design.

Renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe confirmed the video's authenticity, saying it is the S25 Ultra. The design also aligns with last week's leaked dummy unit pictures. While not evident from the video, the Galaxy S25 Ultra should also be Samsung's thinnest and lightest flagship in years.

In reply to another post on X, the leaker reiterated that all Galaxy S25 variants will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack small but important design changes

Close

Based on leaked CAD renders and the hands-on video of the dummy unit, it's evident that Samsung won't make any significant design changes to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. But the changes that it is making are important ones.

The switch to rounded corners and a flat frame should make the phone easier to handle. The rounded corners, in particular, should enhance one-hand use and address the discomfort caused by the Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharp corners digging into one's palm.

Samsung is not the only one switching to rounded corners on its devices. Google, OnePlus, and others have adopted or will adopt a similar design language in their future phones.

Multiple leaks point to the Galaxy S25 series debuting on January 23, 2025. As the rumored launch date nears, we should see more leaks and videos of Samsung's upcoming flagship phones pop-up online.