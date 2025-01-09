Summary Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will supposedly feature a larger vapor chamber for a 42% increase in efficiency.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ will have 10% better cooling for improved gaming and sustained performance.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip should help the Galaxy S25 deliver amazing performance and thermal efficiency.

Beginning with the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, Samsung switched to a vapor chamber cooling system on its flagship phone for better heat dissipation. For the 2024 Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung upgraded to a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, delivering even better cooling performance. Now, a new leak indicates the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will use an even bigger vapor chamber for superior heat dissipation.

Reliable leaker Ahmed Qwaider, known for his last-minute Galaxy leaks, claims the Galaxy S25 Ultra's enhanced cooling system will be up to 42% more efficient. This improvement will likely come from Samsung using an even larger vapor chamber in its upcoming flagship phone.

Even the regular Galaxy S25 and its Plus sibling will supposedly offer 10% better cooling, again likely made possible by a bigger vapor chamber. A superior cooling system will enable the Galaxy S25 lineup to dissipate the heat generated by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip more effectively while gaming or under heavy load. It will also help the phone to better sustain performance under prolonged load instead of throttling quickly.

The leaker even claims that the upgraded cooling system will distribute the heat throughout the device so that it does not feel hot to the touch. Samsung took a similar approach with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so this won't be new. However, the company might further improve its implementation this year.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the Galaxy S25 should be the star of the show

All Android flagships launched so far with Qualcomm or MediaTek's newest flagships have provided superior performance and thermal efficiency compared to their predecessors. There are several factors behind this, including the chips themselves being fabricated on TSMC's superior 3nm process node and enhanced cooling systems. Samsung will seemingly adopt a similar strategy with the Galaxy S25 to achieve the same results.

The post on X also highlighted the performance boost the Snapdragon 8 Elite will bring, including a 34% faster GPU, 38% uplift in CPU performance, and 43% faster NPU. Qualcomm’s latest chip is already being praised for its impressive performance and efficiency in other Android phones, including the OnePlus 13, and it should deliver the same results in the Galaxy S25.

Thankfully, leaks point to Samsung sticking to Qualcomm's flagship chip for the entire Galaxy S25 series worldwide instead of using its in-house Exynos in select markets.