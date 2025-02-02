Samsung introduces new flagships at the beginning of every year, with the Galaxy S25 series being the latest. The phones bring minor improvements over their predecessors, such as a processor upgrade, rounded corners, and slightly slimmer bezels. At the top of the lineup sits the $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, a phone with a legacy to uphold. After all, last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra packed in nearly every feature you could ask for in a smartphone.

Contrary to the hype, the S25 Ultra hasn’t received as warm a welcome. If you’re on the fence about buying this new release, this guide highlights a few of the phone’s highs and lows to make the purchase decision easier.

6 Miss: The S Pen is a downgrade

You read that right — it’s worse than last year

Support for the S Pen is a distinguishing factor between the regular S25 and S25 Ultra. This functionality dates back nearly a decade and a half, debuting with the first Samsung Galaxy Note. The Note series took its last breath in 2020, replaced by the highest-end S-tier smartphone. You can do a lot with the S Pen, including note-taking or out-doodling everyone on your Snapchat friend list.

The S Pen slides into your phone when not in use and is at full battery when it’s summoned. The stylus has had Bluetooth connectivity with its host device for some time, allowing you to perform party tricks like capturing remote selfies. You can no longer do that with the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra because its S Pen lacks Bluetooth support. This puzzling change hasn’t sat well with most prospective buyers. Nobody likes the idea of losing features with a new generation of a product.

This also affects Air Commands, which have been an iconic part of the Galaxy Note and S Ultra experience. Samsung claims to have removed this functionality due to a lack of user engagement. At $1,300, I feel Samsung shouldn’t be pinching pennies for a phone branded as “Ultra.”

5 Win: A proven design

It’s as recognizable as ever