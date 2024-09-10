Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra may be 219g, lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and S24 Ultra.

The rumored weight loss is being attributed to a smaller, thinner frame with slimmer bezels.

Despite being lighter, it will keep the same 5,000mAh battery, potentially affecting battery life.

Samsung's been on a diet, if the rumors surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra are true. Leaked information reveals this year's flagship is set to be lighter than even the new iPhone 16 Pro Max , without sacrificing battery life.

The leak comes from a short but sweet tweet on X from renowned leaker Ice Universe, where they compared the new phone to the iPhone and last year's S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will weigh 219g. The iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 227g, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs a whopping 233g.

The new Samsung diet

The secret to this weight loss is in the smaller, thinner size of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's frame. We've already heard the phablet will sport slimmer bezels and a sleek, 8.4mm frame.

Despite this slimming down of Samsung's largest and most powerful device, the phone will keep the same 5,000mAh battery found in the current S24 Ultra. We're not sure how that will affect battery life considering the rumors around the power-slurping Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Samsung may be sacrificing power efficiency for the sake of weight, but we won't really know until the phone is revealed.

The phone is also expected to join its competitors in adopting flat, industrial-looking sides like the Pixel 9 and every iPhone since 2020. Some might miss the Ultra's iconic curved edges, but current design trends are all about comfort. At least it will keep its enormous screen, thanks to slimmer bezels. We've heard it will be 6.86-inches, up a little from the S24 Ultra's 6.8-inches.

All of this means a lighter device that is the same size as, or even a fraction larger than, the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. For comparison, here is how it would stack up to the competition if these leaks are correct:

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL : 221g with a 6.8-inch screen.

: 221g with a 6.8-inch screen. OnePlus 12 : 220g with a 6.82-inch screen.

: 220g with a 6.82-inch screen. iPhone 16 Pro Max : 227g with a 6.9-inch screen.

: 227g with a 6.9-inch screen. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 197g with a 6.7-inch screen.

Samsung has yet to confirm any of these details. This could end up being a remarkably sleek device with plenty of power behind it. However, we also might need to brace ourselves for a steep price hike. Weight loss is never free.