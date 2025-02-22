Premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a powerful and premium device that aims to deliver everything you could ever want in a smartphone. It's an amazing Android device but carries a high price tag like any full-featured device that claims to be the best. Pros & Cons Powerful performance Great camera versatility Beautiful display Long software support Very expensive Galaxy AI is easily ignored Slower charging speeds $1300 at Best Buy

Flagship quality for less OnePlus 13R The OnePlus 13R is an amazing phone that somehow manages to keep the price low while maintaining excellent performance. It's a very well-rounded phone that makes you think twice about spending any more on a phone when it'll feel the same in the end. Pros & Cons Bright and beautiful display Great performance Multi-day battery life OxygenOS is good Middling camera quality No wireless charging Software support isn't as long $600 at Best Buy



It’s still early, but OnePlus has been on fire this year. The OnePlus 13 generated a ton of well-deserved buzz, and the less expensive OnePlus 13R is practically a shoo-in for the best budget phone. There’s a lot to love about the OnePlus 13R, especially its performance-to-price ratio, but how does it stand up to something more expensive?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may not be the most exciting version in the Ultra series, but it’s a great phone. It’s packed with premium specs and long software support but has a sky-high price tag. Can the OnePlus 13R, which costs less than half the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, stand toe-to-toe and make a compelling argument that it’s the better option? This battle is closer than you may think.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra in February 2025. It can be found at most carriers, directly from Samsung, or from a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, which costs $1,300, $1,420, and $1,660 respectively. There are seven titanium colorways, which include Black, Gray, Silverblue, Whitesilver, Jadegreen, Jetblack, and Pinkgold. The last three are exclusive to Samsung.

The OnePlus 13R launched in January 2025 and comes in a single configuration consisting of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It can be had in the Nebular Noir or Astral Trail colorways. OnePlus doesn’t sell its devices through carriers in the United States. Instead, you’ll buy it directly from OnePlus or a retailer like Best Buy. At only $600, the OnePlus 13R costs significantly less than the $1,300 Galaxy S25 Ultra and has the same 256GB of storage.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra OnePlus 13R SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.9" 6.78", 19.8:9 Display resolution 3120 x 1440 2780 × 1264 RAM 12GB 12 or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB or 512GB Battery 5,000mAh 6000mAh Charge speed 45W 55W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Sub-6 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm 161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02mm Weight 218g 206g IP Rating IP68 IP65 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Stylus Yes, S Pen No

Design

Familiar, but great designs

Smartphone manufacturers don’t like to reinvent the wheel and are comfortable reusing past designs, especially if they have an iconic look. Keeping that in mind, don’t expect these devices to carry radically different designs from previous generations.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has more rounded corners and an aluminum frame with flat edges than previous iterations, but there is no mistaking this for an Ultra device. You’ll find its quad camera array on the glass back, with each lens protruding independently of each other. The S Pen is present, although it loses Bluetooth this year. There are thin bezels on the front, and the power and volume buttons are on the right side.

OnePlus has also gone with an aluminum frame, a glass back, and thin bezels on the front. The right side houses the power and volume buttons, and the left side houses the alert slider. OnePlus has stuck with its circular camera housing for the 13R, which gives it a unique look.

With an IP68 rating and Gorilla Armor 2 glass on the front and back, the S25 Ultra offers more resistance to the elements than the IP65 rating and Gorilla Glass 7i on the OnePlus 13R. Samsung also incorporates an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, while OnePlus uses an optical one. In terms of size, the OnePlus 13R is a bit smaller and lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Display

Beautiful and bright

The Ultra series is known for its beautiful displays, and the S25 Ultra continues that legacy. Samsung outfitted the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a large 6.9-inch dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution, which makes for a pixel density of 498ppi. It has a 120Hz refresh rate that can drop to 1Hz to conserve battery and is plenty bright thanks to its 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

Not to be outdone, OnePlus went with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2,780 x 1,264 resolution, which makes for a slightly lower pixel density of 450ppi. It has a 120Hz refresh rate that can drop to 1Hz and has a brighter screen with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The display sharpness is a touch less than the Galaxy, but you’ll be pleased with either display.

Software

OxygenOS is an even match for One UI

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13R come with Android 15 and their custom software layer on top. The S25 Ultra comes with One UI 7, which places a large emphasis on AI. The OnePlus 13R comes with OxygenOS 15, which is good enough to rival Samsung’s One UI.

One UI and OxygenOS are highly customizable Android skins that are fast and allow you to set up Android how you want it. They can run multiple apps at the same time, although Samsung takes it a step further with DeX. Dex allows you to connect to an external display and peripherals for a desktop-like experience. Both have various AI capabilities, but Samsung places more emphasis on AI than OnePlus.

With seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates, Samsung offers better software support. OnePlus is getting better, with four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, but it falls behind what Samsung offers.

Performance

Today’s flagship or yesterday’s

Samsung went with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The OnePlus went with 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which was used in most flagship devices last year.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is the stronger performer here in most anything you ask it to do. However, smartphone processors have reached a point of diminishing returns, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in the OnePlus 13R will feel just as capable.

They both play the latest games at their highest graphical settings and have no trouble doing advanced tasks. Routine things like web browsing or video playback won’t cause either to break a sweat. Does the Snapdragon 8 Elite benchmark higher? Absolutely, but you won’t notice much difference in real-world performance.

Battery life

Charging speed vs. charging options

Samsung went with a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is good for a solid day of heavy use. You’ll want to charge it each night, but Samsung offers an array of charging options, albeit at slower speeds. It can be charged at up to 45W wired and 15W wireless and is capable of 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 13R has a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is good for two days of use unless you do something particularly taxing. Charging options are limited to wired only, so you can’t do wireless charging with the 13R. The wired charging option is fast, with up to 100W of charging speed, although it comes with a 55W charger in the box.

Camera

A clear winner

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 200MP, f/1.7 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP, f/1.9 ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, a 50MP, f/3.4 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and a 3x optical zoom. You also get a 12MP, f/2.2 front-facing camera for your selfie needs.

OnePlus uses a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP, f/1.8 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP, f/2.0 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide with a 112-degree field of view. You also get a 16MP, f/2.4 selfie camera.

Both devices get great-looking photos and video, but the S25 Ultra is the clear winner here. It has more powerful camera lenses, in addition to a greater variety of lenses to choose from. It can zoom in further, and its ultrawide offers a wider field of view.

Which is right for you?

Deciding between phones can be difficult, especially when they are in a similar price bracket. It gets exponentially more difficult when the price gap is as wide as in this comparison, as the cheaper device will have some trade-offs to keep the price to a minimum.

In a shocking twist, the OnePlus 13R gets the victory in this comparison. OnePlus had to cut corners to keep the price down, but it made some smart decisions that didn’t impact the quality of the phone. The 13R offers a flagship-level design, powerful performance, great software, and incredible battery life. Its camera, while good, doesn’t quite match up with the S25 Ultra. It’s the biggest area where cost savings can be found, but it’s still a capable shooter.