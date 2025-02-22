Best Ultra yet Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a premium, powerful, and all-around great performer. It's a bit boring compared to previous years, but there's no denying that it's still one of the best Android phones thanks to flagship performance, a beautiful display, amazing software support, and versatile cameras. Pros & Cons Excellent performance Beautiful display All-day battery life Industry leading software support Charging speeds lag behind the competition Not as exciting as previous years Heavy focus on AI $1300 at Best Buy

A real Ultra challenger OnePlus 13 The OnePlus 13 is one of those devices that feels like it was designed to push the competition to the limits. It matches or exceeds the specs of most flagship devices while retaining a very attractive price point. It may just be the best Android phone of the year. Pros & Cons Amazing battery life and charging performance Great image quality Fantastic performer OxygenOS 15 is much improved Software support lags behind Samsung AI tools are present but not worth mentioning Design isn't for everyone $900 at Best Buy



With incremental improvements, similar design philosophies, and a lack of risk-taking, it’s hard to argue that smartphones have reached full maturity. Samsung, once the darling of the Android space, has become too comfortable with iterative updates that lack that special wow factor. I find the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra nearly identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra a bit disappointing and, to be frank, a bit boring, but it’s an excellent phone.

OnePlus, on the other hand, hit its stride with last year’s OnePlus 12 and the newest OnePlus 13 generated a buzz in the industry that recent phones have been sorely lacking. Both devices are well-built and make great gaming phones, but can the OnePlus 13 stand up to the juggernaut that is the Galaxy S25 Ultra? Let’s break it down and find out.

Price, availability, and specs

Both phones had a global launch in 2025: January for the OnePlus 13 and February for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung offers the S25 Ultra with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, all of which come with 12GB of RAM. It retails for $1,300, $1,420, and $1,660, respectively, and comes in seven titanium colors: Black, Gray, Silverblue, Whitesilver, Jadegreen, Jetblack, and Pinkgold, with the last three being exclusive to Samsung. You can find the S25 Ultra through most carriers, Samsung, or retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.

With either 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, buying the OnePlus 13 is a bit more straightforward. The base model is available for $900 and comes in the Black Eclipse colorway, while the one with more RAM and storage retails for $1,000 and is available in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn. The OnePlus 13 isn’t available from a carrier and can only be purchased from OnePlus or unlocked from a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.9" 6.82", 19.8:9 Display resolution 3120 x 1440 3168 x 1440 RAM 12GB 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 6,000mAh Charge speed 45W 100W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto 50MP f/1.6 main, 50MP f/2.6 3x telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Sub-6 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm Weight 218g 210g (leather), 213g (glass) IP Rating IP68 IP69 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean Stylus Yes, S Pen No

Design

We’ve seen this before

If you’ve been following the last couple of generations of either device, the design for both phones will be instantly recognizable. Samsung and OnePlus haven’t reinvented the wheel for this generation, and while I find the design of the OnePlus 13 more of a standout in a world where unique designs are harder to find, I’ll admit that it’s not for everyone.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 are almost identically sized and must be used with both hands. The OnePlus 13 is a touch lighter than the S25 Ultra. The OnePlus 13 features an IP68/IP69 rating against water and dust ingress, while the S25 Ultra carries a more standard IP68 rating.

Both phones have an aluminum frame sandwiched between two pieces of glass, except for the Midnight Ocean variant of the OnePlus 13, which has an eco-leather back. The biggest difference between these two devices can be found in the rear camera design. Samsung stuck with its usual camera setup, with each lens set independently in the upper-left corner, while OnePlus went with its usual large circular camera housing. They both have flat displays this year, so no need to worry about curved edges this year.

You get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on both devices and each has power and volume buttons along the right edge. OnePlus includes an alert slide on the left side, which is a convenient and quick way to set your phone to vibrate. If you’re a fan of using a stylus, the S25 Ultra includes a built-in S Pen for all your writing and drawing needs.

Display

Industry-leading panels

If you’re after large, bright, and vibrant displays, you’re looking at two of the best in the industry. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a massive 6.9-inch dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution. It boasts a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and has a refresh rate that goes from 1 to 120Hz.

The OnePlus 13 has a slightly smaller 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display but has a slightly sharper 3,168 x 1,440 resolution. It has a refresh rate that can go from 1 to 120Hz and ups the brightness to a peak of 4,500 nits.

You won’t be able to discern the difference between these specs in the real world. Both Samsung and OnePlus have gone with amazing displays, and you’ll be happy with either one.

Software

Excellent versions of Android

The OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra come with Android 15 and a custom UI on top, OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus, and OneUI 7 for Samsung. For a while, OxygenOS trailed OneUI, but that gap has been removed with OxygenOS 15. Both offer extensive customization options and give you plenty of choices. Samsung places more focus on AI than OnePlus, but the software is about equal if you ignore AI capabilities, and you probably should. Samsung includes DeX, which allows you to hook your phone to a hub to provide a desktop-like software experience.

With seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates, Samsung offers better software support. OnePlus has improved in this area but still falls behind with its promise of four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Performance

The same chipset with the same powerful performance

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is the most powerful chipset available for Android devices and is capable of some serious performance. Regardless of which device you end up with, both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The processor in the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been slightly modified by Samsung to eke out a bit of extra performance but it’s not something you’ll notice in real-world use.

For most people, the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite is overkill. Routine tasks won’t tax this processor, and it’ll happily chew through intensive tasks like gaming or video editing. These powerful chipsets can generate a lot of heat and require serious cooling. Samsung went with a 40% larger vapor chamber than previous generations, and OnePlus went with a dual vapor chamber, resulting in impressive cooling performance. The OnePlus will stay cooler longer, but both will remain cool under pressure. If you’re after a performance monster, you can’t go wrong with either phone.

Battery life

A new battery champion

Samsung is starting to fall behind in battery performance and charging tech. The Galaxy S25 Ultra can make it through an entire day of heavy use on a single charge thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, but it’s something you’ll want to recharge each night. It can be charged up to 45W wired, 15W wireless, and can do 4.5W reverse wireless. Charging speeds have improved compared to previous years, but it still pales compared to the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus has gone with a dual-cell battery that has a massive capacity of 6,000mAh. The OnePlus 13 can reach up to 10 hours of screen-on time before it calls it quits. When it needs to be charged, it takes 34 minutes to go from 1% to 100% using a 100W wired charger. It can also be charged up to 50W using a wireless charger and offers 10W reverse wireless and 5W reverse wired charging.

Camera

Capable and versatile

When it comes to camera performance, both devices are easily two of the best camera phones on the market. They each have strengths and weaknesses but get stunning photos, thanks to their versatility.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 200MP, f/1.7 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP, f/1.9 ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, a 50MP, f/3.4 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and a 3x optical zoom. You also get a 12MP, f/2.2 front-facing camera for your selfie needs.

OnePlus went with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP, f/1.6 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 50MP, f/2.6 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. Its selfie camera has a 32MP, f/2.4 lens. Both devices record 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at up to 60fps.

Which is right for you?

Picking a winner between two phenomenal devices is a tough task, and you’ll be happy with either one. Choosing which is best for you comes down to a few key factors, such as ecosystem lock-in or where and how you prefer to buy your devices.

Ignoring availability and your preferred ecosystem, the OnePlus 13 is the winner in this comparison. It matches the Galaxy’s stellar display, strong performance, great camera versatility, and flagship design and even exceeds the Galaxy in battery life while costing hundreds of dollars less.