Samsung and Apple have long dominated the smartphone market, especially in the United States. There’s a good reason for this, as each offers compelling devices with a great user experience. Maybe it’s coincidental, or they have been at the top of the game for so long, but both companies have remained complacent, opening the door for phones like the OnePlus 13 or the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL to swoop in and steal customers.

Even though they have been happy to release minor updates to their product lineup over the past few years, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max represent the two best options from each manufacturer. They may not be as exciting as they once were, but they are solid phones that demand your attention.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was released in February 2025 and comes in various storage sizes and colors. It can be had with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage and retails for $1,300, $1,420, and $1,660 respectively. It comes in seven titanium colorways, consisting of Black, Gray, Silverblue, Whitesilver, Jadegreen, Jetblack, and Pinkgold. The last three colors are exclusive to Samsung.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in the same storage sizes as the S25 Ultra and retails for $1199, $1399, and$1,599 respectively. The iPhone is available in four colorways, including Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Apple A18 Pro Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.9" 6.9", 19.5:9 Display resolution 3120 x 1440 2868 x 1320 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 4,685mAh Charge speed 45W 25W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, MagSafe wireless, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 iOS 18 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 12MP f/1.9 Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto 48MP f/1.8 OIS main, 12MP f/2.8 telephoto, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB UWB, NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm 163 x 77.6 x 8.3mm Weight 218g 227g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Black, White, Natural, and Desert Stylus Yes, S Pen No Price $1,300 $1,200

Design

A similar look and feel

Both of these phones feature similar designs with rounded corners and flat sides. These phones are practically the same size, although the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a bit boxier, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has more rounded corners than its Android competitor. The S25 Ultra is a tad lighter at 218g compared to the iPhone’s 227g. Each device has Corning glass on the front and back with a grade 5 titanium frame. You also get IP68 resistance against dust and water ingress with both phones.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has thin bezels on the front and a quad camera setup with each lens protruding independently on the back. The S25 Ultra has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display and comes with the S Pen built in for all your note-taking and drawing needs. You can find the power and volume buttons along the right edge.

Apple also has thin bezels on the front, along with its signature Dynamic Island at the top of its display. The back houses a triple camera setup that is raised a bit from the rest of the back. The back has built-in magnets for MagSafe-compatible products and Qi2 charging. The volume and action buttons are on the left side, while the power and camera shutter buttons are on the right. The iPhone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but comes with Face ID, which is fast and accurate.

Display

Two great options

If you’re looking for a great display, you’ll be pleased with either device. The S25 Ultra comes with a massive 6.9-inch dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 and a 120Hz refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz. It’s also easy to see in bright conditions thanks to its 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

Apple also equipped the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2868 x 1320 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz, and up to 2,000 nits of brightness, giving you a beautiful flagship display.

Both phone displays are great in their own right, but the S25 Ultra edges out the iPhone a bit here with its higher resolution and brighter panel. With such good displays, it feels like I’m nitpicking. In reality, you can’t go wrong with either one.

Software

You probably already know which you like more

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with Android 15 and One UI 7, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with iOS 18. Samsung and Apple are heavily focused on AI with their respective phones, but that’s one area where Samsung has the lead. Apple has a long way to go to catch up with its Apple Intelligence. Apple gives its users access to iMessage and FaceTime but now offers RCS support for better messaging with Android users.

At this point in the game, you probably already know if you prefer Android or iOS. Both are great operating systems that excel at different things. In addition to its user-friendliness and ability for customization, I prefer the more open nature of Android compared to iOS. Although, I can’t deny that the convenience of the Apple ecosystem just works.

Both phones come with fantastic software support. Samsung provides seven years of Android OS and security updates. Apple doesn’t publish its software support, but seven years of iOS support is not out of the question. Regardless of which device you choose, it will be supported for a long time.

Performance and battery life

Blistering fast and all-day battery life

If you want blistering fast performance, you are looking at two of the best. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor custom-tuned for the Galaxy lineup and 12GB of RAM. The iPhone comes with an Apple A18 Pro and 8GB of RAM.

Both phones won’t break a sweat during everyday tasks, and you likely won’t notice any difference between them no matter what you are doing. They are capable of playing the latest games at their highest graphic settings, and performing tasks like video editing won’t give you trouble. The A18 Pro processor in the iPhone will be slightly better in single-threaded tasks, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite will pull slightly ahead in multithreaded ones.

Regardless of which device you choose, you’ll comfortably get through an entire day on a single charge. The S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged up to 45W wired, 15W wireless, and can do 4.5W reverse wireless. The 16 Pro Max comes with a 4,685mAh battery that can be charged up to 45W wired, 25W wireless with MagSafe, 15W Qi2 wireless, and can do 4.5W reverse wired.

Either device can get you through an entire day of heavy use, but you will want to charge both at the end of the day so they are ready to go for the next day.

Camera

Some of the best

Samsung equipped the S25 Ultra with a 200MP, f/1.7 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP, f/1.9 ultrawide, a 50MP, f/3.4 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. It can record 8K video at up to 30fps and 4K at up to 120fps. You also get a 12MP, f/2.2 front-facing camera for all your selfie needs.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a 48MP, f/1.8 primary lens with OIS, a 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 12MP, f/2.8 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom. You also get a 3D LiDAR scanner for depth perception and a 12MP, f/1.9 selfie camera. The iPhone can record 4K video at up to 60fps.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max offer fantastic image and video quality and give you plenty of lenses, providing the versatility needed for any shot. These two phones are easily two of the best camera phones on the market.

Which is right for you?

Even though both devices are fantastic and will bring a smile to just about any user’s face, the winner here will most likely be determined by what ecosystem you are in. On the face of it, these phones are evenly matched, but a couple of things push the Galaxy S25 Ultra to win this comparison.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers the Android OS we all know and love, as well as fantastic performance, a flagship display, plenty of camera options, and all-day battery life. Not much has changed from previous years, but it’s still enough to beat out the iPhone.

Apple did a remarkable job with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It’s a fast phone with a gorgeous display and good battery life. The iPhone is held back by the restrictiveness of iOS, but if you are in the ecosystem, you can’t go wrong with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.