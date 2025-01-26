Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Top-tier performance The Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung's newest premium flagship, is a powerhouse. It boasts Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and S-Pen support. Pros & Cons Powerful processor Big and beautiful display S Pen stylus support Expensive $1300 at Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra line has long been a favorite of folks seeking a big Android phone. And the Galaxy S25 Ultra is here, hoping to continue this streak. However, it mainly packs iterative upgrades over the Galaxy S24 Ultra , except for the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and the updated ultrawide shooter.

Does the S25 Ultra have what it takes to remain a favorite even though there is the impressive Google Pixel 9 Pro XL , which is an excellent overall package? Let's find out how the Galaxy S25 Ultra stacks up against the Google phone.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's base 256GB storage variant costs $1,300, the same as its predecessor. The 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at $1,420 and $1,660, respectively. It goes on sale starting February 7 via the usual channels, including Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung.com, and carriers.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is comparably cheaper and starts at $949 for the base 128GB model. You'll have to shell out $1,049 and $1,169 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. It's also widely available.

Here's a look at the raw specifications of the Samsung and Google phones before we proceed further.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Google Pixel 9 Pro XL SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Google Tensor G4 Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz LTPO OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.9" 6.8", 20:9 Display resolution 3120 x 1440 2992 x 1344 RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 5,060mAh Charge speed 45W 37W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Android 14 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 42MP f/2.2 Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto 50MP f/1.7 OIS main, 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 48MP f/2.8 5x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB UWB, NFC, Satellite SOS Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm Weight 218g 221g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Stylus Yes, S Pen No

Design and display

Glass slabs with different camera module designs

Like other Galaxy S25-series phones, the S25 Ultra retains the look of its predecessor, and the only notable change is in the design of the rear cameras. The camera lenses now have a thicker ring around them. Otherwise, the phone is a glass sandwich with flat sides, slightly rounded corners, and a titanium frame. The phone also has Corning's Gorilla Armor 2 protection glass on the front, and it helps reduce reflections and glare. Plus, the phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also a glass sandwich with flat sides and an IP68 rating. However, it has an aluminum frame and a different rear camera module design. Its corners are also more rounded than those on the S25 Ultra. Additionally, while the Pixel is rated IP68, its aluminum frame is less durable than the titanium frame present on the Samsung flagship.

The S25 Ultra and the 9 Pro XL are pretty much the same in terms of dimensions and weight, with minute differences. However, Samsung has managed to fit in a slightly bigger 6.9-inch display, whereas the 9 Pro XL comes with a 6.8-inch display. Both phones have an LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Software

One UI 7 vs. the Pixel experience

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung's software experience has been pretty sorted, and that isn't changing with the Ultra. Although One UI 7 is a relatively significant update, folks who have used One UI previously will feel right at home. There is more focus on AI than in previous One UI versions, and it's better integrated throughout the software. Samsung says it's including better versions of its AI tools that'll make using them more natural.

The company also promises seven Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the phone. So you're all set for a long time. In comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL was introduced with Android 14 on board but has since received the Android 15 update. While it's not exactly a stock Android experience, it's pretty close to it. So you don't get deeply skinned software like the One UI 7. However, there is no dearth of AI tools in the Google phone and its Pixel experience.

The 9 Pro XL will also receive software and security updates for seven years from its launch.

Performance and battery life

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a powerhouse

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip is one of the phone's highlights. It's a slightly overclocked version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite. While we haven't reviewed the Galaxy S25 Ultra as of writing, given the performance of the Elite regular version in the OnePlus 13, you can rest assured knowing it will enable a smooth and responsive experience. It's a significant upgrade over Qualcomm's last-gen flagship mobile chip, which means the Ultra has plenty of raw power to handle almost anything you throw at it.

The Elite also enables better power efficiency and is the driving force behind the tons of AI features included in the phone. So, whether you are gaming, consuming content, or just browsing social media, you should have no trouble.

In comparison, Google uses its Tensor G4 chip. While it can't match the Qualcomm chip in raw power, it's quite capable in its own right. As noted in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, the Tensor G4 easily handles any tasks you throw at it. It also doesn't cause heating issues like the older Tensor chips. So, unless you want the highest possible raw throughput from your phone's processor, the Tensor G4 will go just fine.

The S25 Ultra and the 9 Pro XL seem evenly stacked on the battery front, with the Samsung phone packing a 5,000mAh battery and the Pixel housing a 5,060mAh battery. However, if the performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra battery is any indication, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to outperform the Pixel. That said, both phones will have no trouble lasting one full day on moderate to heavy usage.

The Ultra also has a slight edge when it comes to charging. It supports faster 45W wired charging compared to Pixel's 37W. The Samsung phone can also handle 15W wireless charging. However, even though the 9 Pro XL can charge at 23W using the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), Google is no longer selling the charger. So, you are limited to regular EPP Qi chargers, which can only offer 12W to the Pixel.

One notable feature of the S25 Ultra that you don't get with the Pixel is the included S Pen stylus. You can use it to draw, doodle, take notes, and more. It can be pretty handy if you have a use for it. In other highlights, both phones have Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and ultra-wideband connectivity.

Cameras

Pixel shines on the camera front

You get four cameras on the back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra: a 200MP primary shooter with an f/1.7 lens, a 50MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with an f/1.9 lens. Besides the ultrawide shooter, all other cameras have been carried over from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The company claims it has improved low-light performance, color expression, and motion in the Galaxy S25. We'll be putting all these claims to the test in our full Galaxy S25 Ultra review over the coming days. It would be interesting to see if the company has managed to fix the issues that plagued the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has three of the same cameras as the S25 Ultra.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL packs an impressive camera system that houses a 50MP main camera with an f/1.7 lens, a 48MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera with an f/1.7 lens. The main camera produces crisp and clear shots with a heavy contrast. Because of its consistency, it's an easy point-and-shoot recommendation.

The telephoto and ultrawide cameras also produce fantastic shots in most lighting situations. Plus, Samsung and Google phones have plenty of AI-based camera software features.

Which should you buy?

Choosing between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro XL mostly depends on your budget, your need for raw power, and your need for stylus support. So, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a more reasonable pick for most people who don't want a stylus. Sure, its processor isn't as powerful as the one in the Samsung offering, but it's more than capable of handling almost anything you throw at it. It also packs impressive cameras, a beautiful display, and decent battery life. Moreover, it costs less than the S25 Ultra.

However, if you want a faster chip, top-tier gaming performance, and a stylus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is an excellent premium alternative. It has a gorgeous display with an anti-reflective coating and a fast refresh rate. You also get solid battery life, refined software, and the S Pen. Additionally, the more durable titanium frame and faster, wired charging are good bonuses.