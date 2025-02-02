Top-tier performance Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the latest flagship from Samsung that comes with the famous S Pen stylus, and all the Galaxy AI features you dreamed about. It has a versatile camera setup, a more refined footprint that's easier to hold and use with one hand, and plenty of power to play the latest and most demanding games. Pros & Cons Superb performance Versatile camera setup S Pen support Expensive Another small refinement $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy

The multitask champ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1400 $1900 Save $500 Samsung's latest tablet-style foldable is an excellent option for those looking for a powerhouse, a compact design that can fold open, revealing a large tablet. It supports the S Pen, has a flagship chipset, and has a large main display that lets you enjoy your favorite apps and games. Pros & Cons Beautiful display Flagship performance S Pen support Camera is still not competitive Slow charging Expensive $1400 at Best Buy



Samsung continues its small iterative upgrade cycle, resulting in solid but bland flagships across its lineup. While the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is dubbed as one of the best Android flagships you can buy in 2025, it offers few advancements compared to its predecessor, especially in terms of design and unique features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is in a similar position, as the company failed to catch up and stay competitive. In contrast, other major manufacturers caught up and innovated on Samsung’s best foldable smartphone. However, there are reasons why you might consider the S25 Ultra over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. We’re here to look at the small details so that we can see the big picture.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available from Samsung.com, carriers, as well as other online and offline retailers. On the official Samsung website, the device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage configurations, each retailing for $1,300, $1,420 and $1,660, respectively. The device comes in seven colors, with three exclusive to Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $1,900 for the base 256GB model. The 512GB and 1TB models retail for $2,019 and $2,259, respectively, and all three variants are offered in five colors, and two are exclusive to Samsung.com. All normal colorways are available at Amazon, Best Buy, other carriers, and offline stores.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.9" 7.6” (main); 6.3” (cover) Display resolution 3120 x 1440 2160 x 1856 (main); 2376 x 968 (cover) RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 4,400mAh Charge speed 45W 25W wired, 15W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Wired, wireless, reverse wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 10 MP f/2.2 (cover); 4 MP f/1.8 (under main display) Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10 MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G 5G, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm (folded); 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm (unfolded) Weight 218g 239g IP Rating IP68 IP48 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy, Crafted Black, White Stylus Yes, S Pen S Pen (not included) Price $1,300 From $1,899

Design

Similar to their predecessors