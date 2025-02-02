  • s25-ultra-square
    Top-tier performance
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

    The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the latest flagship from Samsung that comes with the famous S Pen stylus, and all the Galaxy AI features you dreamed about. It has a versatile camera setup, a more refined footprint that's easier to hold and use with one hand, and plenty of power to play the latest and most demanding games.

    Pros & Cons
    • Superb performance
    • Versatile camera setup
    • S Pen support
    • Expensive
    • Another small refinement
    $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy
  • Render of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in gray against a white background.
    The multitask champ
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
    $1400 $1900 Save $500

    Samsung's latest tablet-style foldable is an excellent option for those looking for a powerhouse, a compact design that can fold open, revealing a large tablet. It supports the S Pen, has a flagship chipset, and has a large main display that lets you enjoy your favorite apps and games.

    Pros & Cons
    • Beautiful display
    • Flagship performance
    • S Pen support
    • Camera is still not competitive
    • Slow charging
    • Expensive
    $1400 at Best Buy

Samsung continues its small iterative upgrade cycle, resulting in solid but bland flagships across its lineup. While the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is dubbed as one of the best Android flagships you can buy in 2025, it offers few advancements compared to its predecessor, especially in terms of design and unique features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is in a similar position, as the company failed to catch up and stay competitive. In contrast, other major manufacturers caught up and innovated on Samsung’s best foldable smartphone. However, there are reasons why you might consider the S25 Ultra over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. We’re here to look at the small details so that we can see the big picture.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available from Samsung.com, carriers, as well as other online and offline retailers. On the official Samsung website, the device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage configurations, each retailing for $1,300, $1,420 and $1,660, respectively. The device comes in seven colors, with three exclusive to Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $1,900 for the base 256GB model. The 512GB and 1TB models retail for $2,019 and $2,259, respectively, and all three variants are offered in five colors, and two are exclusive to Samsung.com. All normal colorways are available at Amazon, Best Buy, other carriers, and offline stores.


  		• Samsung Galaxy S25 UltraSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
    SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for GalaxyQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
    Display typeLTPO AMOLED, 120HzAMOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.9"7.6” (main); 6.3” (cover)
    Display resolution3120 x 14402160 x 1856 (main); 2376 x 968 (cover)
    RAM12GB12GB
    Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
    Battery5,000mAh4,400mAh
    Charge speed45W25W wired, 15W wireless
    Charge optionsUSB-C wired, Qi wirelessWired, wireless, reverse wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    Operating SystemAndroid 15 and One UI 7Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1
    Front camera12MP f/2.210 MP f/2.2 (cover); 4 MP f/1.8 (under main display)
    Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto50MP, f/1.8 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10 MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto
    Cellular connectivitySub-6 & mmWave 5G5G, LTE
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 6E
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.4Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm (folded); 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm (unfolded)
    Weight218g239g
    IP RatingIP68IP48
    Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium SilverblueSilver Shadow, Pink, Navy, Crafted Black, White
    StylusYes, S PenS Pen (not included)
    Price$1,300From $1,899
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on a desk showing the rear of the phone
Read our hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The indifference is on display

It can’t be all about AI

9
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 unfolded against a pink backdrop.
Read our review
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has cost Samsung its head start in the foldable race

A real tortoise-and-hare situation

15

Design

Similar to their predecessors