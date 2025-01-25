  • s25-ultra-square
    The latest from 2025
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

    The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs everything you want in a modern flagship, including a massive display that supports the S Pen stylus, all the Galaxy AI features you dreamed about, a versatile camera setup, and a more refined footprint that’s easier to hold and use with one hand.

    Pros & Cons
    • Superb performance
    • Versatile camera setup
    • S Pen support
    • Expensive
    • Another small refinement
    $1300 at Samsung
  • The S Pen, Front, and Back of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Violet on a white background
    The best from 2024
    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

    The 2024 flagship from Samsung still holds its ground as one of the best smartphones. It remains a solid option for those wanting a massive display with support for a stylus, flagship performance, and an excellent camera setup. It’ll continue to receive updates for up to seven years, and it remains an excellent option for those looking for a flagship for less.

    Pros & Cons
    • Large, beautiful display
    • Flagship performance
    • S Pen support
    • Camera could be better
    • Still expensive
    $1300 at Amazon

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S25 series of flagships on January 22, bringing its latest and most powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, has an enormous 6.9-inch display, a considerable battery, and several under-the-hood changes to improve the experience.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to receive price cuts, remaining a solid contender and an excellent pick for those who want to save money and those who don’t mind picking up an over-one-year-old flagship. We tested the two Samsung top-of-the-line Galaxy flagships to uncover the differences, comparing the performance, design changes, and more.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available from Samsung.com, carriers, and online and offline retailers. On the official Samsung website, the device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage configurations, each retailing for $1,300, $1,420 and $1,660, respectively. It is available in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Silverblue. It is also available in Samsung.com exclusive colors: Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at most shops, carriers, and Samsung. The S24 Ultra is available in three configurations, each having 12GB of RAM and an option of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. Each model retails for $1,300, $1,420, and $1,660, respectively. Given the Galaxy S24 Ultra is over a year old, customers can find it below its official MSRP price, and it’ll likely receive further discounts as stores try to deplete their remaining stock.

All models are available in Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. Samsung offers Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange colors that are exclusively available through Samsung’s online store.


  		• Samsung Galaxy S25 UltraSamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
    SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for GalaxyQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
    Display typeLTPO AMOLED, 120HzAMOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.9"6.8", 19.3:9
    Display resolution3120 x 14403088 × 1440
    RAM12GB12GB
    Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
    Battery5,000mAh5,000mAh
    Charge speed45W45W
    Charge optionsUSB-C wired, Qi wirelessUSB-C wired, Qi wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    Operating SystemAndroid 15 and One UI 7Android 14 and OneUI 6.1
    Front camera12MP f/2.212MP f/2.2
    Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto
    Cellular connectivitySub-6 & mmWave 5GSub-6 & mmWave 5G
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 7
    ConnectivityNFC, UWBNFC, UWB
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.4Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm162.6 × 79.0 × 8.6mm
    Weight218g233g
    IP RatingIP68IP68
    Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium SilverblueTitanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow
    StylusYes, S PenYes, S Pen
    Price$1,300$1,300
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on a desk showing the rear of the phone
Read our hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The indifference is on display

It can’t be all about AI

9
The Galaxy S24 Ultra sitting on two Blu-rays with the S Pen out.
Read our review
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still the best, unless you take photos

Samsung's latest phablet feels like a do-over

Design

Slightly smaller and curvier