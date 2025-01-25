The latest from 2025 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs everything you want in a modern flagship, including a massive display that supports the S Pen stylus, all the Galaxy AI features you dreamed about, a versatile camera setup, and a more refined footprint that’s easier to hold and use with one hand. Pros & Cons Superb performance Versatile camera setup S Pen support Expensive Another small refinement $1300 at Samsung

The best from 2024 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The 2024 flagship from Samsung still holds its ground as one of the best smartphones. It remains a solid option for those wanting a massive display with support for a stylus, flagship performance, and an excellent camera setup. It’ll continue to receive updates for up to seven years, and it remains an excellent option for those looking for a flagship for less. Pros & Cons Large, beautiful display Flagship performance S Pen support Camera could be better Still expensive $1300 at Amazon



Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S25 series of flagships on January 22, bringing its latest and most powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, has an enormous 6.9-inch display, a considerable battery, and several under-the-hood changes to improve the experience.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to receive price cuts, remaining a solid contender and an excellent pick for those who want to save money and those who don’t mind picking up an over-one-year-old flagship. We tested the two Samsung top-of-the-line Galaxy flagships to uncover the differences, comparing the performance, design changes, and more.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available from Samsung.com, carriers, and online and offline retailers. On the official Samsung website, the device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage configurations, each retailing for $1,300, $1,420 and $1,660, respectively. It is available in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Silverblue. It is also available in Samsung.com exclusive colors: Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at most shops, carriers, and Samsung. The S24 Ultra is available in three configurations, each having 12GB of RAM and an option of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. Each model retails for $1,300, $1,420, and $1,660, respectively. Given the Galaxy S24 Ultra is over a year old, customers can find it below its official MSRP price, and it’ll likely receive further discounts as stores try to deplete their remaining stock.

All models are available in Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. Samsung offers Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange colors that are exclusively available through Samsung’s online store.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.9" 6.8", 19.3:9 Display resolution 3120 x 1440 3088 × 1440 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 45W 45W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Android 14 and OneUI 6.1 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto 200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB NFC, UWB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm 162.6 × 79.0 × 8.6mm Weight 218g 233g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Stylus Yes, S Pen Yes, S Pen Price $1,300 $1,300

Design

Slightly smaller and curvier