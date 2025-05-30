Carrier deals are a fantastic opportunity to save big on expensive flagship smartphones. Instead of spending $1,000 (or more) out of pocket on your phone, you get to make payments over time. Sure, you’re committing to your carrier for up to three years, but you were most likely sticking with the same service anyway. If so, you can get a powerful device like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for less.

Verizon has a limited-time, online-only offer that scores you a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free. Conditions apply; you must sign up for a new number through Verizon and commit to the Ultimate Unlimited phone plan for a minimum of 36 months. However, if you already need the benefits of that plan and are looking to switch, this is an excellent opportunity to pick up one of the year’s best flagship smartphones with no monthly phone payment.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

It’s difficult to deny that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a formidable flagship smartphone. It features one of the best displays I’ve ever seen on a phone. Its 6.9-inch AMOLED panel is gorgeous, with fantastic colors. I love the anti-reflective layer Samsung added to the screen, making it easily viewable outdoors — it feels like you are touching the content on the display. I also appreciate that Samsung brought back higher color saturation, reversing a recent trend where the company was leaning towards more natural hues for its displays.

Under the hood, it’s tough to beat the performance you get from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) chipset with 12GB of RAM. It’s almost impossible to realize the raw potential of the Snapdragon 8 Elite right now, but it’s comforting to know your phone will run smoothly for years to come. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is more power-efficient than I initially thought, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra can last a full day on a single charge, as well as into the next day before needing to be topped off.