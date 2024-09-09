Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra might boast a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 1/2.52" large sensor and f/1.9 aperture.

The new ultrawide camera should use pixel binning for improved image quality and low-light performance.

Galaxy S25 Ultra might also upgrade the 3x telephoto camera to 50MP, ensuring all rear cameras are 50MP or higher.

Samsung has not upgraded the ultrawide camera on its flagship Galaxy S phones for a few years now. The last major upgrade arrived with the Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2021, when the Korean company switched to a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter. Since then, though, any imaging improvements have only come from processing improvements, with the hardware essentially remaining unchanged. This is despite the competition moving to bigger and higher-resolution sensors. It appears Samsung is finally ready to give the ultrawide camera some much-needed attention with its next flagship Galaxy.

In a post on X, reliable leaker Ice Universe claims the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera. The supposedly 1/2.52" large sensor will feature an f/1.9 wide aperture and 0.7µm pixels. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 12MP ultrawide shooter is 1/2.55" big with 1.4µm large pixels.

On paper, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is purported to have only a slightly larger ultrawide sensor with notably smaller pixels. However, using pixel binning, it should be able to capture better and more detailed images. The wider f/1.9 aperture will also allow for more light intake, helping improve low-light pictures.

A recent leak suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be Samsung's slimmest flagship phone in years. So, it would be impressive to see the company fit a larger ultrawide camera in a slimmer frame.

While not mentioned, the new sensor should also have macro autofocus capabilities like the existing ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras will get an 'Ultra' resolution upgrade+

The ultrawide is not the only sensor Samsung seemingly plans to give a resolution bump with the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year. Rumors indicate the 3x telephoto camera will also get a 50MP boost. Like the ultrawide, Samsung has not upgraded this sensor since the Galaxy S21 Ultra either. The 10MP camera holds back the Galaxy S24 Ultra's imaging performance, capturing soft and noisy pictures at 3x zoom (its native focal length) in challenging conditions.

These upgrades will ensure that all the Galaxy S25 Ultra's rear cameras have a resolution of 50MP or higher. The main camera, though, should still stand out with its whopping 200MP resolution.