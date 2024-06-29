Summary Leaker Ice Universe claims the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be 8.4mm thick, 0.2mm thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Samsung design team is reportedly considering an updated design with rounded corners, similar to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

Recent rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 series could include a mix of Qualcomm, Exynos, and MediaTek processors.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still over seven months away, but that hasn't stopped the cycle of leaks related to the smartphone lineup. The Ultra variant, in particular, is already in the news, with prominent leaker Ice Universe recently quipping that the Galaxy S25 Ultra "will not crush your palm again." This is in reference to the boxy design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the source suggesting that Samsung will adopt a more rounded design with the next-gen model. Ice Universe has some more information on the early 2025 Samsung flagship, including specifics on the smartphone's thickness.

Per the leaker, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be 8.4mm thick, a good 0.2mm thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra (via XDA). This is a noteworthy reduction in thickness, if true, given that Samsung's Ultra models dating back to the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been stuck at 8.9mm, with this year's Ultra flagship bringing it down to 8.6mm.

Ice Universe adds that Samsung's design team is not willing to compromise in the camera department while ensuring that the flagship retains its slender exterior. It will be interesting to see how the manufacturer will balance these two attributes without straying too far in either direction. For now, though, we're going to treat this as a rumor and suggest you do the same.

Rounded corners could be on the cards

In another post on X, Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have rounded corners similar to those of the Galaxy Note 7 (ouch). If implemented, this move would certainly evoke mixed opinions from fans. However, it will be a welcome change for people who have faced issues with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharp corners.

Away from speculation on the thickness and design changes, rumors say the Galaxy S25 series will mark the debut of Google's next-generation AI model, Gemini Nano 2. Samsung may also beef up the camera system on the Ultra variant, whereas the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ could stick to last-gen sensors.

There's also enough speculation about the processor powering these three flagships. A mix of Qualcomm and Exynos-branded chips is rumored to be available, while MediaTek's name has also recently popped up.