Summary Rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have started picking up stream.

A new leak suggests the phone will sport a larger 6.86-inch screen with reduced bezel size.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a narrower width for better gripability.

Samsung is done with all major flagship phone launches for 2024. It started the year by announcing the Galaxy S24 series and followed it up with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch in July. The company might launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim later this year, but its limited availability will make it a niche device. Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill has now turned its attention to the next big thing from the Korean company: the Galaxy S25 Ultra. A new leak has now detailed the phone's screen size and the reduced bezel size.

With every new Galaxy S flagship, Samsung has reduced the bezel size surrounding the display. The Galaxy S24 Ultra ships with super-thin symmetrical bezels, though the iPhone 15 Pro Max beats it with even thinner bezels.

Reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the Korean company will reduce the Galaxy S25 Ultra's width to 77.6mm by reducing the bezel size and using a slightly taller display. These changes will allow the company to fit a larger 6.86-inch screen on its upcoming flagship. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a width of 79mm and packs a 6.79-inch display.

Apparently, the 77.6mm width would be similar to Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. The narrower width should ensure you can comfortably grip the S25 Ultra with one hand. Plus, the thinner bezels will give the phone a more cutting-edge look. On the flip side, the taller screen could make reaching the top-left corner with your thumb challenging.

An early Galaxy S25 Ultra design mockup reveals the phone could sport a rounder design. This should help improve its overall ergonomics and ensure the corners don't dig into your palm, negating the effect of the taller display.

Galaxy S25 series could pack key usability improvements

Close

The Galaxy 25 series is at least five months away from launch. However, based on all the leaks and rumors, Samsung seems to be planning significant usability improvements. One of the company's executives recently revealed that the S25 Ultra will pack "top-of-the-line" display and camera upgrades. The Korean giant might also upgrade the camera and use a 50MP 3x telephoto sensor for better image quality.

Supposedly, the battery capacity won't get a bump, with Samsung sticking to a 5,000mAh cell and 45W fast wired charging support for another year.