Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen no longer supports Bluetooth connectivity, removing features like Air Actions.

Samsung says the change was made due to low user engagement and suggests using other devices.

The S Pen is now lighter and battery-free, contributing to the phone's reduced overall weight.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here, bringing a trio of familiar flagships with upgraded hardware and a heavy focus on AI features. As with previous generations, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the only model in the lineup to feature an S Pen. However, if you're planning to upgrade to the latest Samsung flagship to take full advantage of the S Pen, you should know that the company has slightly downgraded its functionality this time around.

Until now, previous generation Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra used a special low-frequency Bluetooth connection to pair the S Pen with the phone. This enabled features like Air Actions, which let users control various functions such as opening apps, navigating through photos, and even using the S Pen as a remote camera shutter for hands-free photography and video recording.

However, as rumored earlier, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has ditched Bluetooth connectivity for the S Pen, meaning these features are no longer available on the new flagship.

The S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra drops camera control and other Bluetooth features