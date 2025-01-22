Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here, bringing a trio of familiar flagships with upgraded hardware and a heavy focus on AI features. As with previous generations, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the only model in the lineup to feature an S Pen. However, if you're planning to upgrade to the latest Samsung flagship to take full advantage of the S Pen, you should know that the company has slightly downgraded its functionality this time around.
Until now, previous generation Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra used a special low-frequency Bluetooth connection to pair the S Pen with the phone. This enabled features like Air Actions, which let users control various functions such as opening apps, navigating through photos, and even using the S Pen as a remote camera shutter for hands-free photography and video recording.
However, as rumored earlier, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has ditched Bluetooth connectivity for the S Pen, meaning these features are no longer available on the new flagship.