Summary

  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen no longer supports Bluetooth connectivity, removing features like Air Actions.
  • Samsung says the change was made due to low user engagement and suggests using other devices.
  • The S Pen is now lighter and battery-free, contributing to the phone's reduced overall weight.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here, bringing a trio of familiar flagships with upgraded hardware and a heavy focus on AI features. As with previous generations, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the only model in the lineup to feature an S Pen. However, if you're planning to upgrade to the latest Samsung flagship to take full advantage of the S Pen, you should know that the company has slightly downgraded its functionality this time around.

Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup showcasing all the colors
Until now, previous generation Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra used a special low-frequency Bluetooth connection to pair the S Pen with the phone. This enabled features like Air Actions, which let users control various functions such as opening apps, navigating through photos, and even using the S Pen as a remote camera shutter for hands-free photography and video recording.

However, as rumored earlier, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has ditched Bluetooth connectivity for the S Pen, meaning these features are no longer available on the new flagship.

The S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra drops camera control and other Bluetooth features