Summary The Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen has lost Bluetooth, removing features like Air Actions and the remote camera shutter.

Despite losing key features, Samsung is still charging $50 for the S Pen replacement, the same as before.

Samsung claims less than 1% of users used Bluetooth features, leading to user frustration and petitions.

Samsung's latest top-end flagship for 2025, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is finally on sale now. While it brings several upgrades over its predecessor — like a refined design, a faster chipset, and camera improvements — there are also a few downgrades, one of the biggest being the S Pen.

Unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen, the S25 Ultra's stylus has lost Bluetooth connectivity, which means it no longer supports features like Air Actions, remote camera shutter, or even simple tasks like navigating photos and opening apps remotely. While this is already a disappointing downgrade, what's even more surprising is that if you lose your S25 Ultra's S Pen and need a replacement, Samsung will still be charging the same high price as before.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, Samsung has listed the replacement S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and despite removing Bluetooth features — and even the battery — Samsung is still asking for $50, the same price as the S24 Ultra's replacement S Pen, which had more functionality. Although Samsung is selling the replacement S Pen in all the S25 Ultra color options, including Black, Light Gray, and Light Silver, the price tag hasn't budged.

Less functionality, same $50 price