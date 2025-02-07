With our demands for what we expect from a smartphone practically met these days, it's no surprise the industry has grown a little… boring. More than ever, software is the name of the game, with everything else — the design, the internal specs, even the camera sensors — coming in a distant second. Nowhere is that more true than with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a smartphone that is arriving on the market without much else to its name than a brand-new box of software tricks, nearly all centered around AI.

Of course, that's far too simple of a story for Samsung. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the only member of this year's trio to undergo any visual changes, while simultaneously losing out on some handy — albeit underused — S Pen functionality. The result is one of the oddest smartphones I've ever reviewed for Android Police, a device that feels stuck between a superphone past and an AI-first future. And frankly, while that sounds like a recipe for disaster, the results are about as predictable as you'd expect.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 7.5 / 10 Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to hang around as a top-tier alternative to devices from Apple and Google, but it's slowly losing what makes it special with each passing generation. Pros & Cons Improved, more comfortable design

Shutter speed is less of an issue than in years past

Samsung's display technology remains as good as ever

Charging speeds seem to be improved No real sense of Samsung's identity

Galaxy AI remains an easily-ignored disappointment

Practically every competitor outperforms this camera system

Some odd bugs and software decisions in One UI 7 $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Amazon

Availability, network, and specs

Available, well, everywhere

As usual, you can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra from practically any electronics retailer. Amazon, Best Buy, and the usual assortment of carriers all carry this smartphone, as do select MVNOs like Google Fi (with, presumably, more to come). Like the Galaxy S23 series, this year's entire lineup uses Qualcomm chips exclusively, so those buying in regions like Europe will get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite-based experience as those of us in the US.

Unlike in 2024, Samsung has spared its fans from a price hike. The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,300 for the 256GB model, with the top-of-the-line 1TB model priced at $1,660. Thankfully, between Samsung's own trade-in bonuses and the always-rotating allotment of deals from carriers, most smartphone shoppers won't pay anywhere close to those numbers this year. More than ever, I'd push buyers to take advantage of those trade-in valuations.

I'm reviewing the Galaxy S25 Ultra in its Titanium Silverblue colorway, and frankly, I think it's pretty disappointing. This is gray by any other name — you'll only spot the light blue tinge in specific lights at even more specific angles. If you're planning on buying this phone, do everything in your power to pick one of the three Samsung-exclusive colors. Titanium Jadegreen looks pretty sharp in person.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.9" Display resolution 3120 x 1440 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 45W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm Weight 218g IP Rating IP68 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Stylus Yes, S Pen Price $1,300 Expand

Design and display

Familiarity breeds contempt

For the first time since the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung has a new look for its non-folding flagship. The Galaxy S25 Ultra leaves behind the Note-like look of its direct predecessors, adapting similar attributes to the rest of the S25 lineup. Curved corners, flat chassis: The future is here, folks, and it looks pretty similar to every other phone on the market. Say what you will about the Galaxy S24 Ultra feeling "too big" — at least it looked unique.

The trade-off for such a boring aesthetic is, of course, a big boost to comfort. This phone is narrower, thinner, and lighter, and those curved corners guarantee that the caseless among us can hold the Galaxy S25 Ultra without feeling it dig into the palm of their hand. It's a great improvement, but I really wish Samsung had found a way to bring those changes to this device without losing the couple of attributes that made it stand out.

Aside from these changes, though, this is a pretty familiar phone. The three main lenses along the back now have larger, "floating" camera rings, while the UWB window has swapped sides within the frame, and, well, that's about it. Frankly, I think it's a perfectly fine design. These new flat edges make it look far chunkier — and less original — than its bulkier predecessor, but I can't argue that it's much more comfortable in the hand.

Thankfully, Samsung kept the best part of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's predecessor around: its display. Corning's co-developed Gorilla Armor returns for year two, promising better resistance when dropped than its previous iteration. That change seems to have come at the cost of some scratch durability, though, and we don't know yet if it'll wear off after months of use, as some Galaxy fans found with last year's phone.

Concerns aside, Gorilla Armor continues to elevate an already class-leading panel. This display is bright enough to be used in direct sunlight, yet grows dim enough that I never felt like I needed to activate Samsung's extra-dim mode at night. But, like many things this year, it's also old news. There's nothing new with this panel outside the boost to 6.9 inches and the change to Gorilla Armor 2. It's an outstanding display, but so was last year's.

Other hardware and what's in the box

Yes, the S Pen's been nerfed

From the haptics to the speakers, most of the hardware this year seems unchanged from previous generations. Even the move to a 6.9-inch display feels subtle; side-by-side with the S24 Ultra, it's tough to tell where the extra tenth of an inch came from — perhaps the minimized bezels really were enough to make that change. Palm rejection, by the way, seems much better than what I saw on Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max last year.

Okay, let's address the elephant in the room. Yes, the S Pen has received a serious downgrade, losing out entirely on Air Actions thanks to the loss of Bluetooth LE support. Yes, I do think it matters, even if Samsung says less than 1 percent of Ultra users relied on Air Actions. This is the second generation in a row where Samsung's flagship smartphone is losing out on something its predecessor features, after the 10x telephoto sensor on the S23 Ultra two years ago.

If this matters to you, I'd recommend a Galaxy S24 Ultra instead. It might be a year old, but it'll still see updates until 2031. Inside the box, you'll find the phone, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM tool, and the usual assortment of paperwork. If you were expecting something else, well, that's the state of the smartphone space.

Software and performance

If this phone is all about Galaxy AI, that's a problem

Samsung's entire argument for upgrading to the Galaxy S25 series revolves around One UI 7 and Galaxy AI. The company is pushing this as an AI-first phone — the Galaxy S25 press release calls it a "true AI companion," whatever that means. As such, I forced myself to go into this review with the expectations that a regular customer would have from statements like, I don't know, "the Galaxy S25 series is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone — and with their world."

If this is a first step, it's a small one. Let's get the AI tools out of the way first, since I don't have much to say about them. Samsung is really excited about Gemini this year, even booting Bixby out of its long-term default assistant spot. I can understand why — Gemini makes up the bulk of the features Samsung is marketing as part of its Galaxy AI suite, meaning you should be excited about whatever Google's been cooking up.

Right now, that's cross-app actions, allowing Gemini, in theory, to work across multiple apps. Samsung's favorite example is to have Gemini look up upcoming basketball games and add them to your calendar. By default, it's using Samsung Calendar on the S25 Ultra. However, if you specify an alternate app like Google Calendar on your first request, it'll remember that selection on your next prompt, which goes double for all other cross-app actions.

Now, basketball's a long-dead dream in Buffalo, so instead, I asked Gemini to add the next three Sabres games to my Google Calendar. To make it a little more difficult, I requested home games only. Credit where credit's due: It did it without breaking a sweat, correctly adding games for February 22nd, 25th, and March 1st against the Rangers, Ducks, and Canadiens, respectively. So far, so good, right?

Two problems. First, this isn't exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not only could I do the same task on my Pixel 9 Pro, but I also pulled it off on last-gen's Galaxy S24 Ultra. It might be one of Samsung's big selling points for this phone, but that doesn't mean you have to buy it to try it. Second, however, is an even bigger issue. On a follow-up prompt, I asked Gemini to add the next Buffalo Bandits game — that's our professional lacrosse team — to my calendar. In response, it pulled up an 8:30 p.m. home game against the Calgary Roughnecks taking place on Wednesday, February 12th.

That game does not exist. NLL games are almost exclusively held on Saturdays, not Wednesdays, and the next time the Bandits will face the Roughnecks at home is March 8th. As far as I can tell, there's no way to check where any of Google's extensions got their information from; you have to recognize the tell-tale signs that something's gone wrong — as I did, when noticing the Bandits game took place on Wednesday — or fact-check every action you use with Gemini. Either way, that's a recipe for disaster.

Maybe I'm being too hard on Samsung here — this is, as I mentioned, a Google feature that happens to be a strong selling point for the S25 series. But if this really is the future of using my smartphone, I'm going to miss a whole lot of events moving forward, and I might be attending some that simply do not exist.

The only other AI tool I think is worth diving into is Samsung's Now Brief. Unlike cross-app actions, this is exclusive to One UI, and more specifically, it's only on the Galaxy S25 series at launch. The idea behind the Now Brief is simple: What if Samsung spun back up a new iteration of Google Now, only this time, it was powered by the magic of AI? I think you can see where I'm going with this.

The Now Brief, like Google Now before it, is a brilliant idea with a wasted execution. Once this review is filed, I'll likely never re-open it again. It routinely provides updates on weather, calendar appointments, trending news stories, and entirely random, user-generated Spotify playlists (often with as little as zero follows). Occasionally, it'll include traffic updates, suggested routines, and YouTube Shorts. Personally, my suggested routines included "opening the settings menu every morning," while the YouTube Shorts integration is literally just a link to YouTube Shorts.

It adds nothing to your life that, say, Google's (terrible) Discover feed couldn't. And while it might get better over time, Samsung's overall track record with software improvements…isn't great? I'd love to see the Now Brief evolve into something remotely worth using, but right now, it's another One UI tool that you'll probably disable a few days after you unbox this phone.

At first glance, One UI 7 is a pretty big visual overhaul. It's a good-looking skin, and the inclusion of features like a vertical app drawer has been a long time coming. But generally, One UI 7's additions fall into two categories, and neither is particularly good: wasted potential and bad iOS knock-offs.

In the "wasted potential" zone, you'll find things like Samsung's newly-optimized search bar in settings. In theory, Samsung's using AI to allow for more natural-sounding search terms. You aren't typing "hotspot," you're typing "how do I turn my hotspot on," and One UI is delivering that result right into your feed. In practice, it pretty much returns the same exact search terms, without any additional context that might help less-informed users. In the case of my hotspot example, "Hotspot 2.0" was actually the top result, while the one you would have wanted — "Mobile Hotspot" — was the third result.

The Now Bar bleeds into both categories, but for the sake of simplicity, let's keep it to "wasted potential." I was optimistic when I heard Samsung was building its own version of Apple's Live Activities into One UI 7. Sure, we'll get a little more support in Android 16, but considering just how handy those Dynamic Island-adjacent widgets have proven on iOS over the last couple of years, I'm down for as many iterations of these as possible.

Unfortunately, I never got it working properly. Outside of some basic functionality — media controls, timers in Samsung's clock app, a recurring alert that my Now Brief had refreshed — the Now Bar just didn't work for me. I'm not saying it didn't sync with the vast majority of my apps (I mean, it didn't, but that's to be expected). I'm saying even its own core functionality didn't properly work. After more than two weeks of attempts, including a troubleshooting call with Samsung, I've been unable to get sports scores to appear on my phone for any team.

Then there's the actual Apple knock-off stuff, like the new split-screen layout for quick settings and notifications. By default, your notifications are accessed through a swipe down from the upper-left corner, while a swipe from the right corner unveils your quick settings. You can swap these controls or mesh them back together, but either way, I'm not a fan.

This new dedicated quick settings page is somehow less customizable than Apple's, while it introduces weird missing elements, like open space where the settings shortcut could live. And wasn't One UI originally all about reachability? Why am I reaching over this entire 6.9-inch display to access my notifications for crying out loud?

I digress. Look, I'm not here to say One UI 7 is bad or anything, but like most of this phone, it's simply fine. Considering how rough iOS 18 is, how sterile and cold the Pixel experience feels, and how delayed this year's update was, I just hoped Samsung would seize the opportunity to blow me away in the software department. But hey, I like the new app drawer.

This is the third Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone I've used in as many months, and I continue to find myself simultaneously satisfied and disappointed with Qualcomm's latest. On one hand, any concerns over power draw seem to be moot. This is the worst battery life I've seen from anything running on this chipset, but as I'll address later on, that doesn't mean it's bad battery life.

Now, on the other hand, I have yet to see any OEM or developer find a way to utilize the power promised by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. I would've loved to see Samsung make some big changes to DeX in the wake of this improved performance. Oh well — maybe next year.