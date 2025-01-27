Summary A Samsung blog has inaccurately claimed there will be a Bluetooth-powered S Pen sold separately for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Separately, an Amazon UK listing for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's replacement S Pen mentions features it doesn't support.

Samsung published the blog post last Friday and hasn't taken it down or issued a correction yet.

Following an exhaustive set of leaks and rumors spanning months, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was finally unveiled last Wednesday. While there are undoubtedly some upgrades under the hood, we know for a fact that the supplied S Pen stylus is not as powerful as the one that came with last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. A blog post on the Samsung Insights page last Friday, though, suggested that an S Pen stylus with support for Bluetooth would be sold separately. It has now come to light that Samsung's blog may have posted inaccurate information.

The Samsung Insights blog post referring to the "Bluetooth-enabled S Pen" was published on the 24th of January, and it's still up at the time of this writing. However, Samsung didn't mention a Bluetooth-powered S Pen being available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra at any point during the announcement or in its marketing materials published online. The folks at SamMobile reportedly asked around with their sources and couldn't confirm the existence of a Bluetooth-powered S Pen, either.

It's hard to wrap your head around the fact that a Samsung-run site is publishing seemingly inaccurate information. But as SamMobile notes, articles on the company's Insights blog come from freelance contributors, and it's likely the author posted information that wasn't provided by Samsung.

The confusion doesn't stop here

To make things even more complex, a listing for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen on Amazon UK specifically mentions support for Air actions. A Samsung support page, on the other hand, makes it pretty clear that this isn't the case. The inaccurate Amazon listing may just be down to the retailer blindly copying the specifications of last year's S Pen stylus, per SamMobile, though the model number mentioned there matches the one on Samsung's website.

We have reached out to Samsung for a comment on this fiasco but haven't heard back yet. In any case, this should end any hopes you had for Samsung to do a 180 on its decision not to release a Bluetooth-powered S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you're still unsure what the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen can or can't do, we recommend looking through this official support page.

Samsung clarified in a statement last week that it decided to remove Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) from the stylus due to reduced user engagement. While this means some features will no longer work, the new S Pen has the benefit of being lighter than its predecessor, which is never a bad thing.