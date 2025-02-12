Within days of its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra received a teardown treatment, revealing its innards. YouTuber JerryRigEverything also put the phone through his usual durability test, where it performed fairly well. Now, the iFixit team has conducted its own teardown and repairability assessment of Samsung’s latest flagship, calling it “one of the most repair-friendly Galaxy phones” in the past decade. But there's a catch: the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still not as repairable as the iPhone 16 Pro.

Battery replacement has been an issue on Galaxy phones because Samsung uses copious amounts of glue to hold the cell in place. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the iFixit team discovered that Samsung is using four "sticky" tabs to secure the battery cell. This will make DIY battery replacement easier, as you can pull the tabs to release the cell without leaving any extra glue behind.

Don't praise Samsung for this move, though. iFixit speculates the company made this move due to the right-to-repair laws in Europe. The same regulation has forced almost every tech company to make their devices more repair-friendly.

Another highlight of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's repairable design is the modular cameras. Each rear camera module can be removed and replaced separately, making camera repairs less expensive. However, the selfie camera is glued in place, so removing it will be much more complicated and challenging.

An interesting revelation from the S25 Ultra's S Pen teardown is that it uses a PCB and structure similar to its predecessor's S Pen. However, some ICs are missing due to the removal of Bluetooth functionality.

iPhone 16 Pro is more repairable than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra