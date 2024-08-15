Summary Early leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a major camera upgrade with new 50MP lenses.

A mockup of the S25 Ultra reveals rounded edges, improving ergonomics compared to the uncomfortable angular design of the S24 Ultra.

The upcoming flagship may keep the same screen size and battery capacity but upgrade to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Despite the Galaxy S24 Ultra being a relatively new Android flagship — believe it or not — we already have plenty of leaks surrounding next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Early reports suggest the S25 Ultra may be getting a major camera upgrade with new 50MP telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, and now renowned leaker Ice Universe has shared an early mockup of the Galaxy S25 Ultra showcasing one major design change.

According to the mockup shared, Samsung could be opting for more rounded edges on the Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to the current generation. This is particularly good news because, while the angular edges on the Galaxy S24 Ultra give it a sleek look, they make the phone uncomfortable to hold for some people. Rounded corners could significantly improve the phone's ergonomics.

But this isn't the first time we've heard about design changes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. There have been previous reports suggesting Samsung's next-generation flagship would have rounded corners and narrower bezels. However, this time, we get a visual glimpse of how it might look in real life, especially when compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could ditch sharp edges for rounded corners

Along with the Galaxy S25 Ultra mockup, Ice Universe also shared a side-by-side image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the difference is subtle, the rounded corners give the Galaxy S25 Ultra a noticeably distinct and improved look. Moreover, it seems that the screen size and aspect ratio are likely to remain unchanged in next year’s flagship, as per the leaked mockup.

Aside from this, earlier rumors suggest significant display and camera upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with reports pointing to the possible use of a Tandem OLED display. The smartphone is expected to retain the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor, but Samsung will likely upgrade the chipset to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is reportedly set for release in October 2024.