Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may finally support car crash detection, joining Pixels and iPhones.

It will seemingly ship with the same composite sensor found on the S24 Ultra and Z Fold 5.

Samsung has apparently been working on car crash detection for its devices since One UI 5.1.1.

Google's Pixel and iPhones are the only smartphones on the market that support car crash detection. These phones are smart enough to automatically contact emergency services when they detect you are involved in a car accident. Even the best Galaxy phones miss out on this life-saving feature, which is surprising since Samsung is typically among the first to include all possible features on its flagship phones. A new report suggests that the Galaxy S25 could finally join the Pixels and iPhones and support car crash detection.

Based on some leaked firmware files, Android Authority claims the Galaxy S25 Ultra will ship with a car crash detection sensor. This would seemingly be the same sensor found inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Yep, Samsung's 2024 flagship Galaxy ships with a car crash detection sensor despite not supporting the feature.

Samsung seemingly uses a composite sensor, which means it is a virtual sensor that uses data from several underlying physical sensors. Signs of Samsung working on car crash detection have been found in firmware files dating back to One UI 5.1.1, though the feature has yet to see the light of day.

Reports of Google bringing the Pixel's car crash detection to other Android devices popped up back in 2022. However, over two years later, the feature remains exclusive to Pixels.

Could One UI 7 bring car crash detection to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

With One UI 7 introducing a big UI/UX revamp, Samsung could finally put the sensor to use on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and make the feature live with its next flagship phone. However, the current One UI 7 build for the Galaxy S24 lineup does not include any signs of the feature. It is also unclear whether the sensor is present on the non-Ultra Galaxy S25 variants.

Considering that Samsung sells millions of its flagship phones worldwide, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra supporting car crash detection could have a significant impact and potentially save countless lives due to car accidents.

If the Galaxy S25 Ultra launches with car crash detection support, there's no reason Samsung cannot bring the same feature to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its flagship foldable since they ship with the same composite sensor.