Summary A new leak has detailed the Galaxy S25 Ultra's updated design featuring rounded corners.

The rounded corners should ensure the Galaxy S25 Ultra is more comfortable to hold, addressing the predecessor's shortcomings.

Despite multiple leaks already telling us what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series, the company may still have some surprises up its sleeve, especially in the AI department.

The countdown for Samsung's next-gen flagship phones has begun, with the manufacturer expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series in a little over two weeks from now. We've already seen the Galaxy S25 Ultra in unofficial renders, while it appeared in live images not too long ago. A fresh leak is now giving us a better look at the design changes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to its 2024 predecessor.

Thanks to an image shared by leaker Jukanlosreve on X, we're being treated to a decent look at the right half of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Jukanlosreve credits fellow leaker Ice Universe for this particular image, though I couldn't locate posts on X or Weibo directing to this particular image. Nevertheless, given the long history of sharing device-related leaks, we don't see any reason to doubt the legitimacy of this particular leak.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra should be more comfortable to hold

Although this is only a small glimpse at the device, it aligns with the leaks we've come across so far, including a brief hands-on video posted to Reddit in late November. The rounded corners are on full show here, and so are the narrower bezels. A combination of these two factors should make the Galaxy S25 Ultra much more comfortable to hold in your palm, addressing one of the criticisms of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design.

Despite Samsung's best efforts to reduce leaks, we've consistently encountered crucial info about the Galaxy S25 series. This week, we learned that the company may offer Galaxy S25 buyers a free Gemini Advanced subscription to kickstart their AI journey.

Meanwhile, Samsung will also outfit the second-gen Corning Gorilla Armor in the Galaxy S25 to provide even more protection and an improved anti-reflective coating. These attributes were among our favorites on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it's good to know that Samsung is taking that to the next level with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

There may still be some surprises at Unpacked, though, at least according to Ice Universe. The leaker recently claimed that several of the Galaxy S25's AI features may still be under wraps, thus ensuring an element of mystery in its upcoming phones.