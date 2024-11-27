An anonymous source leaked a Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on video on Reddit yesterday, showcasing its iPhone-like flat frame in real life for the first time. Since then, more images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have popped up online, giving us another look at the flat frame design, the S Pen slot, and One UI 7 running on the device.

Android Authority obtained the Galaxy S25 Ultra images from the same source who posted the video on Reddit via another Redditor, u/GamingMK. The photos show the phone's bottom flat frame, including the speaker grille, USB-C port, SIM slot, and the S Pen. The stylus has a 3D curved top to ensure it is easily distinguishable and does not sit flush with the flat frame.

One of the images shows the phone charging, showcasing One UI 7's new pill-shaped charging indicator.

Another picture gives a close look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra's rounded display corners and slim bezels. Compared to the S24 Ultra, the rounded edges should make Samsung's upcoming flagship a lot more comfortable to hold.

Check out One UI 7 running on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Besides pictures of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the source also shared some One UI 7 screenshots from the phone. They don't reveal anything new, but confirm everything we have so far seen in leaked screenshots and heard through rumors. The camera app has a cleaner look, with important controls located at the bottom for easy access.

We get another look at the revamped One UI 7's Quick Settings panel, featuring rounded corners and different sections for various toggles. You can also see the new battery icon in the status bar, which looks a lot sleeker than the one in One UI 6.

The app drawer screenshot shows the revamped icons for many of the system apps, with the search bar being located at the bottom for easy access.

Samsung will release One UI 7 in stable with the Galaxy S25 series in January next year. So, Galaxy device owners have a long wait ahead of them to get a taste of Android 15. The company intends to roll out a public beta program by the end of the year, though it will likely be limited to select flagship devices.