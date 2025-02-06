Samsung was clear in its pitch for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This phone is aimed at people upgrading from older generations of Samsung hardware. At this price point, it doesn’t feature upgrades enthusiasts would want and doesn’t compare favorably to some notable improvements made by competitors like OnePlus. Still, Samsung claims that you'll be happy if you’re coming from an S22 or S23 series device.

Unfortunately, there’s a problem with that. If you’re targeting casual users for updates, you must consider their less demanding requirements. I have both phones, and I’m not immune to the obvious upgrades on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but for most users, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still more than up to the task.

I’m not feeling the pain

The daily experience is still good

People love to throw out Samsung’s enhanced trade-in offers as a reason to upgrade, and yes, $600 in trade for your Galaxy S22 Ultra sounds like a good deal at first. However, you didn’t get that Galaxy S22 Ultra for free, and an example in respectable condition is selling for at least $330, so you’re still paying over $1,000 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra out of pocket. I want to make sure I’m getting the most value for that kind of money, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra still provides enough of a premium experience to make me wait another year to upgrade.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra easily handles daily tasks, and I don’t experience any lag when using apps like Instagram or Facebook. Sure, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the S22 Ultra will show its age when playing AAA mobile games or editing video, but beyond that, you won’t feel the squeeze just yet. It’s also important to remember the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still in support, with at least one more major One UI upgrade promised and two more years of security updates. This means you can use your banking and financial apps confidently without using solutions like LineageOS for security patches.

One UI 7 is coming to your Galaxy S22 Ultra, and while I can’t promise which features of Galaxy AI will be supported, Samsung has stated that whatever features it can bring to older hardware, it will. It may mean more AI magic is handled in the cloud than on your device, but I don’t think you’ll be starving for AI features on your S22 Ultra, especially since Galaxy AI and Google Gemini are already on your device with One UI 6.1.

Premium is premium

You even pick up a few features

My Galaxy S22 Ultra's polished aluminum frame still looks fantastic, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protects the front and back. The phone has an IP68 rating, a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and a gorgeous QHD display — stop me if you’ve heard these specs before on another device. You pick up a couple of features on your S22 Ultra that you’d lose by upgrading. The older model still has a 10x optical periscope zoom, making the camera system more versatile. I know Samsung claims that the 5x the current models have can provide the same results as the 10x, but I like having the option of the additional optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera samples